Blue Valley School Board Forum highlights two competing visions for the district

Blue Valley School Board candidates spoke to the public at a forum on Wednesday night about their vision for the future of the school district. With four open seats and two candidates running for each spot, there are two clear factions in this race that view things quite differently.

The four candidates who call themselves "The A+ Team" are working to maintain the status quo, focusing on maintaining strong "academics, arts, athletics and activities." Meanwhile, the slate known as Blue Valley Excellence hopes to enact right-wing change.

"They say they're focused on what they call 'back to the basics,'" KCUR education reporter Jodi Fortino told Up To Date. "(They're concerned about) gender identity, critical race theory and DEI initiatives in schools that they say are creating more division than they are helping."

