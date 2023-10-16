Shawnee Mission Board of Education candidates are split on diversity education

General elections in Kansas are just a few weeks away, and in Johnson County school board races are heating ,up.

In the Shawnee Mission School District, just as in the Blue Valley School District, the subject of diversity, and what role it should play in the classroom, is a contentious topic.

Kyle Palmer is the editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post and moderated a forum among Shawnee Mission candidates last Thursday.

He told KCUR that conservative-leaning candidates blamed diversity education for distracting students.

“They tried to make the case that the declines in student achievement that they would point to are somehow related to that increased focus on diversity and equity,” he said.

Kansans have until Tuesday, Oct. 17, to register to vote in the Nov. 7 general election.

