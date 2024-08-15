University of Missouri students worry about overcrowding on campus as enrollment surges

The surge in University of Missouri’s incoming freshman class has stirred concerns among returning students regarding life on campus, potentially resulting in limited housing options and overcrowded dining halls, facilities and parking.

This fall, MU plans to admit 6,243 freshmen for the 2024-2025 school year, marking an 18% increase in enrollment from 2023.

Despite reassurance that there would be on-campus housing space available for returning students by university leadership, some students are concerned about the challenges they will face in navigating campus life this fall.

Campus life

Biomedical engineering student Olivia Heyne vocalized her complaints with the university’s decision to enroll more and more students each year.

“I don’t understand why we keep enrolling so many people if we know we’re not going to be able to house them comfortably,” Heyne said. “I know some people who want to stay on campus as upperclassmen, but they’re kind of being pushed out because of the bigger incoming freshman classes.”

Biochemistry student Hunter Holloman expressed worry over MU’s facilities and the process for securing housing during his second semester as a freshman.

Holloman said he felt rushed to secure an on-campus dorm room. Living in an off-campus apartment wasn’t a viable option for Holloman; without a car, he needed to live on campus.

“I’ve even had some difficulty getting a room in a dorm for this upcoming year,” Holloman said. “I had quite a bit of difficulty with Res Life and they would tell me that there’s a huge freshmen class and I thought they were bluffing but they weren’t.”

Last year, MU opted to convert common rooms into triple rooms in response to an increase in student population, reducing the overall cost of the dorm. University spokesperson Christian Basi said the process for on-campus housing selection typically begins in spring for returning students.

“Returning students typically have an opportunity to select on campus housing earlier in the year,” Basi said. “Those options are usually provided to students earlier in the spring. By doing that it gives us a great opportunity to see what our housing situation looks like — how many spaces we have available.”

Overcrowded facilities

Both Holloman and Heyne voiced concerns over campus facilities and amenities being overwhelmed by the increased student population.

Heyne mentioned parking, which has been a growing complaint from the campus community.

“The whole parking situation has been bad, but it’s gonna get worse if more people are bringing in their cars,” Heyne said. “Plus, it’s gonna be really hard to find a job if you want to work on campus. I know a lot of freshmen don’t have cars.”

Holloman added that now there’s an even greater potential for dining hall service to diminish.

“I do wonder about the facilities and if the school will be able to handle that,” Holloman said. “I can see dining halls having trouble keeping up. I think that would be my biggest concern for them. Some places don’t have a lot of room and will be pretty backed up.”

Heyne echoed Holloman’s sentiment.

“Dining halls are already struggle because there’s so many people,” Heyne said. “You have to order food hours ahead, so it will be even worse for freshmen who have to use dining plans.”

New off campus housing optionsMU currently offers 23 on campus housing options, but due to the influx in incoming freshmen, MU opted to contract nearby apartment complex UCentre.

Though the complex is off campus, approximately 220 beds were reserved for incoming freshmen. University spokesperson Christian Basi explained that UCentre residents will still have a traditional dorm experience with resident assistants, MU peers and programming.

“Those resources will continue and be available to freshmen at the off campus housing site, because the university is contracting with them,” Basi said. “We will have staff on site and the students will see no difference in programming at that location.”

Jerry Frank, director of MU’s Freshman Interest Group program, shared the incoming freshman class has nearly doubled last year’s cohort, increasing from 530 to 1010 students. As a result of the increase, living on campus is no longer a requirement to apply for a FIG. Any incoming freshman can choose to enroll in an interested group based on their major and passions.

When first-time students go through the admissions process in the fall, they have the opportunity to join a FIG, which are organized around specific programs or majors. When joining a FIG, students are grouped with 20 peers who take classes and work on assignments together. Additionally, the group attends a weekly class that focuses on their major or a related topic.

Jacob Britt, area manager at UCentre on Turner, emphasized the complex’s commitment to accommodating the large freshmen class.

“Our focus is on helping our student residents succeed in academics and life,” Britt’s statement said. “Residents can expect a community that promotes personal and academic success, healthy habits, mental wellness and a positive social environment. Students will have fun, socialize and meet students from all walks of life through community events and programs.”

UCentre residents can anticipate a fall rate of $12,995 for a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom apartment, including a kitchen and living room. In comparison, MU’s 2023 fiscal report indicated an average cost of $10,092 for a single suite and $6,500 for a traditional double room on campus.

Though not technically an on-campus dorm, UCentre will have community assistants on site, similar to resident assistants at residence halls. All community assistants are MU students and have the responsibility of event programming, assisting with work orders and creating a healthy, comfortable environment for residents. If students experience any issues, their community assistant is the first point of contact.

UCentre offers an expansive space designed with a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom apartment setting compared to MU’s more traditional on-campus housing options, such as single suites and double rooms.

Copyright 2024 KBIA