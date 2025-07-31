Missouri’s 2025 back-to-school sales tax holiday is here. And it's not just for students

The beginning of a new school year comes with a list of expenses.

And even if you’ve left school behind, you probably don’t mind the chance to save money on basics like clothing and office supplies or big purchases like a new computer.

Starting Aug. 1, 2025, there’s an opportunity to get a discount on many purchases.

During the annual three-day tax holiday held in early August, school supplies, clothing and computers bought within Missouri for personal use won’t be subject to state sales tax of 4.225% or to local sales tax.

But there are a few limitations that you should understand to make the most of the weekend.

Here’s what qualifies for the tax holiday and how to take advantage of it.

When is Missouri’s tax-free weekend in 2025?

Missouri’s back-to-school sales tax holiday begins the first Friday in August and stretches through midnight on the following Sunday. This year, that’s Aug. 1-3.

The state first held a tax holiday in 2004. The following year, Missouri made it an annual event.

Early supporters said it encouraged people to shop at Missouri stores instead of online.

What items are covered?

Items exempt from sales tax include:

Clothing with a taxable value of $100 or less per item.

Up to $50 per purchase of school supplies.

Up to $350 of computer software.

Personal computers or related devices up to $1,500.

Graphing calculators up to $150.

For purposes of the tax holiday, clothing means most items intended for people to wear, including footwear, diapers and material used to make school uniforms or other school clothing. It doesn’t include watches, watchbands, jewelry, handbags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, scarves, ties, headbands or belt buckles.

School supplies include anything used in a typical classroom for educational reasons, including writing and art supplies, textbooks, backpacks, calculators, rulers and globes. They don’t include radios, headphones, sports equipment, telephones, office equipment or furniture.

More complete lists of eligible items are available on the Missouri Department of Revenue website.

The tax holiday applies to items bought over the internet and items that are ordered during the holiday but not delivered until later, as long as the purchase is complete before the holiday ends.

Purchases need to be for personal use. The state considers it a personal use when teachers use their own money to purchase school supplies for their classrooms, but not if someone buys items to use in their business.

The school supply aisle at a Kansas City, Missouri, Walmart in 2020.

Where does the Missouri tax-free weekend apply?

The tax holiday applies throughout Missouri, whether you’re a resident or visiting from out of state. Local jurisdictions can no longer opt out.

There’s no tax holiday in Kansas. Efforts to create one have failed, despite some lawmakers’ arguments that it would discourage shoppers from leaving to spend money in neighboring states that have tax holidays.

How much can I save during the Missouri tax-free weekend?

The amount you’ll save compared to a normal weekend depends on exactly where you’re shopping, as various cities, counties and districts have different tax rates. In some parts of the Kansas City metro, the total sales tax rate can reach more than 11%.

The state sales tax rate is 4.225%.

That means that if you spend close to the $1,500 limit on computers, for example, you could save more than $60 in state sales tax alone. The amount could be higher if you also buy clothing, school supplies or software, if you make multiple purchases throughout the weekend, or if you factor in local tax savings.

Are there other Missouri sales tax holidays I should know about?

Missouri also has a weeklong Show Me Green Sales Tax Holiday for new Energy Star appliances in April.

