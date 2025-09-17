Kansas State University is removing the word 'diversity' from its mission statement

Leaders at Kansas State University want to remove the word “diversity” from the school’s mission statement to comply with a new state law.

K-State’s current mission statement , approved in December 2008, says the university “embraces diversity, encourages engagement and is committed to the discovery of knowledge, the education of undergraduate and graduate students, and improvement in the quality of life and standard of living of those we serve.”

The proposed change would replace the word “diversity” with the word “all.”

An item on Wednesday’s agenda for the Kansas Board of Regents says K-State is requesting the change to comply with a new state law that requires state agencies to eliminate any policies related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

The law and a subsequent Kansas Board of Regents directive detailed the elimination of diversity initiatives at state universities, including the use of pronoun labels in employee email signatures.

Universities across the country have been scaling back diversity efforts and merging or eliminating diversity offices under political pressure from conservative lawmakers who have pushed to rid colleges of any commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI.

Kansas and Missouri are among several states whose public university systems have scrapped the use of diversity statements in employment decisions.

A law that went into effect in July 2024 bars Kansas universities from requiring diversity statements in hiring or admissions. Colleges that violate the law could face fines of up to $10,000.

The Kansas Board of Regents, which oversees state universities and technical colleges, revised policy language that emphasized “multiculturalism and diversity” on campus.

None of the mission statements of the other state universities include mentions of diversity.

The University of Kansas has posted online that its mission is “to educate leaders, build healthy communities, and make discoveries that change the world.”

Wichita State University says its mission is “to be an essential educational, cultural and economic driver for Kansas and the greater public good.”

A mission statement posted by Fort Hays State University says the university “provides accessible quality education to Kansas, the nation, and the world through an innovative community of teacher-scholars and professionals to develop engaged global citizen-leaders.”

Emporia State University’s mission is “preparing students for lifelong learning, rewarding careers and adaptive leadership.”

Pittsburg State University’s mission, part of its larger strategic plan , is “to make life better through education.”

