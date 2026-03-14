Kansas City's best Irish pubs to enjoy a pint on St. Patrick's Day, or whenever the spirit hits

Irish immigration helped build not only this country, but also Kansas City. With over 31 million U.S. citizens claiming Irish heritage, their culture has been infused right into the American dream. As the saying goes, during St. Patrick’s Day, we are all Irish.

This Irish culture is all around Kansas City, and you don’t need to look too far. Even here in the Adventure newsletter, bits and pieces have sprouted up like a lucky four-leaf clover.

If you’re looking for the best Reuben sandwich , then Browne’s Irish Marketplace , Breit’s Stein & Deli, and O’Neill’s are some of your best bets. In our beginner’s Guide to Westport , you’ll find our write-up of Kelly’s Westport Inn – the oldest building in Kansas City and a great place to grab a drink.

Ahead of March 17, get your shamrocks ready to visit the Irish pubs and restaurants that help define Kansas City. Grab a pint, wolf down your blood sausage, and wear your “Kiss Me, I’m Irish” t-shirts. This one is going to be fun.

Conroy’s Public House

Shannon Carpenter / KCUR A menu at Conroy's Public House, which has multiple locations across Kansas City.

Conroy’s Public House opened in 2012 and has expanded from a single location to four locations throughout the metro. When you want an authentic Irish experience, this should be high on your list.

This is the place to get an authentic full Irish Breakfast. Eggs, toast, grilled tomatoes, Irish sausage, Irish bacon (almost like a thin pork chop), and roasted potatoes, all served next to a small bowl of baked beans. It also comes with white and black pudding, otherwise known as blood sausage . This usually includes pork blood, oats or barley, house spices, and fat that is all combined into a sausage casing. At Conroy’s, the sausage is cut into medallions and has a unique savory taste. This is a workingman’s breakfast designed to keep you full for the day.

Next up is their Irish whiskey list, which is extensive. Beyond expected brands like Jameson, they also carry Knappogue 12-year single-malt and a Teeling Single Grain . If you want a more in-depth look at what makes a whiskey Irish, check out our Adventure on local distilleries.

As for beer, you can find the Irish brands Guinness, Magners Irish Cider, and Carlsberg Pilsner. Or go with the cocktails Dublin Donkey (Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, lime and ginger beer) or a Bruised Apple (Proper Twelve Irish Apple whiskey, cider and cranberry juice)

Enjoy happy hour all day Monday, and Tuesday through Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $6 Irish Imperial Pints, $3 domestics, $5 house wines, $5 on select Irish whiskies and premium vodkas.

5285 W 95th St, Overland Park, KS 66207

12924 State Line Rd, Leawood, KS 66209

4730 Rainbow Blvd, Westwood, KS 66205

6995 W 151st St, Overland Park, KS 66223

Llywelyn’s Pub

Shannon Carpenter / KCUR Fish and chips and other fare at Llewlyn's Pub in Lee's Summit.

The original Llywelyn’s Pub opened up in St. Louis in 1975 before expanding into Lee’s Summit in 2016. Sitting right in the heart of Lee’s Summit's downtown, there is plenty to do in the area. Their menu is mixed with Irish and Welsh favorites, and is a great place to enjoy a meal or just sit at the bar exploring their massive list of spirits.

For food, their fish and chips are truly great. It’s a light and flaky cod fried in a beer-battered crust — add some tartar sauce, and you’re ready to go. Or have their “Irish Nachos,” which are house-made potato chips with pepper cheese, corned beef, bacon, tomato, jalapenos, and 1000 Island dressing.

For Irish whiskey, the list includes McConnells, Shanaky’s Whip, and (a personal favorite) Writer’s Tears – it’s a bit on the sharp side with an oaky taste. For beer, try Smithwick’s Imported Ale, which is an Irish red, or try a “Black and Blue” (aka Guinness and Blue Moon). Or move fully into cocktails with an Irish Old Fashioned (Jameson Black Irish Whiskey, Angostura aromatic bitters, and turbinado sugar)

Happy hour runs Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m. Get $1 off select draft beers and domestic bottles, $4 premium well cocktails, or house wines.

Llewlyn’s Pub always has something to do besides drink – from trivia night on Wednesdays to karaoke on Thursdays to live music on the weekends.

301 SE Douglas St, Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Gael’s Public House and Sports

Gael's Public House A mural alongside Gael's Public House on Troost Avenue.

When you walk into Gael’s Public House & Sports on Troost, you are met with giant glittering shamrocks hanging from the ceiling. With a large patio area, plentiful seating, and TVs everywhere, it’s a great place to catch a Chiefs game or any of the World Cup matches.

They serve a wagyu burger among many other choices, including Shepherd's Pie or Cottage Pie , both layered with peas, carrots, and ground meat in gravy, topped with mashed potatoes, and cooked in a casserole dish. (Shepherd’s Pie uses ground lamb, while a Cottage Pie is ground beef). For another gravy delivery system, their pub poutine is a favorite.

For drinks, they have Guinness on draft along with several rotating taps. But they also carry an assortment of N/A cocktails, like the Shirley Ginger — a ginger-beer-centric take on the Shirley Temple. Or you can get a Dole Whip, that county fair favorite, with blended frozen pineapple.

Their $5 happy hour is Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m., which includes 12 draft beers and an assortment of well cocktails. Pair it with their $5 Happy Hour food menu such as half a BLT or Gael’s Guac.

Gael’s hosts one of our favorite trivia nights in town on Mondays. But there’s even more to look forward to, such as Karaoke Thursdays and Queer Fridays. For St. Patrick's Day itself, enjoy $3 beer, shots, and food all day, plus a DJ. Check their events page to keep up to date.

5424 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO 64110

Fitz’s Blarney Stone

Shannon Carpenter / KCUR The interior of Fitz's Blarney Stone on Broadway.

Fitz’s Blarney Stone on Broadway truly is a neighborhood bar where the patrons are as loyal as they come — so much so that you’ll find regular communal events where people bringing a side dish are always welcome.

If you’re a dart player, that old faithful of so many pubs across the world, then the Blarney Stone is nearly unrivaled in Kansas City. They have a classic dart room that looks straight out of a movie. Mondays are a blind draw starting in the evenings, and Thursdays are for tournament play. Sign up in person, but note that the competition can get stiff. And if your dart feathers get ruffled or broken, they sell replacement parts right there.

Happy hours run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday with $3 domestics and $3 wells. They also carry Smithwick's for those who want a taste of the old country. For future events, including St. Patrick's Day activities or World Cup watch parties, keep up to date on their Facebook page for announcements.

3801 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111

Sara McGinty’s

Facebook Interior of Sara McGinty's in Lenexa.

Sara McGinty’s in Lenexa is the new kid on the Irish Block. It’s owned by Sean Meyer, who also owns Third Coast Pizza Righ t next door. That’s where the food comes from , so expect some delicious Chicago-style pizza and hot dogs, perfect for watching a game.

Sports are the big draw for this pub. Its size makes for intimate watch parties for Current games, the Chiefs, and the upcoming World Cup. For whiskeys, you’ll find an assortment that includes Jameson and Scottish brands Macallan and Glenlivet to name a few.

Happy hour happens daily from 2 to 5 p.m., with $6 appetizers like mozzarella sticks, toasted ravioli, and garlic cheese bread, $4 well drinks, and $1 off draft beer. Even more special is that their pool tables are free to play from 3 to 5 p.m. You can also catch their lunch specials from 12 to 3 p.m. daily.

7822 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS 66216

The Craic

The Craic The Craic Irish pub in Parkville opened in 2019.

The Craic is named after an Irish word that means good times and fun, which is exactly what you’ll find there. Opened in 2019 in Parkville, The Craic is well known for its traditional Irish food and authentic atmosphere. Walking in is like taking a trip overseas.

For those who want something lighter, try the Irish Autumn Salad, which is roasted sweet potatoes, craisins, roasted walnuts, a warm bacon vinaigrette, and blue cheese crumbles. Or take it up a notch with the Reuben, the classic sandwich that many Irish pubs serve.

Their bar is not to be ignored and boasts 28 Irish whiskeys ready for you to try. Not sure which you’ll like? This is definitely the type of place to ask for a recommendation. They also have several Irish beers that would go well with any of their pub food.

Their happy hour runs Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m. and features deals such as $1 off drafts and $2 off signature cocktails. Check their Facebook page to keep up with live music and other events.

12 Main St, Parkville, MO 64152

KC Hooley House

KC Hooley House KC Hooley House is an Irish pub located in the middle of Power & Light.

Located smack dab in the Power & Light District, KC Hooley House will be the place for many during St. Patrick’s Day or the World Cup. It’s a large space, with an interior featuring an ornate dark molding that was also imported from Ireland.

The menu is as extensive as the whiskeys, and there are a lot to choose from. The Shepherd’s Pie is a consistent request, and they serve a Reuben special: $12 for the sandwich and $8 for a 20 oz. Guinness.

When asked about their Irish whiskey selection, the manager pointed to an entire wall. For a drink, give the Magners Irish Cider a try. It’s made in Clonmel, Ireland, and uses a blend of 17 different apple varieties.

Stay tuned for their St. Patrick’s Day and the World Cup specials, as well as their happy hour offerings.

170 E 14th St, Kansas City, MO 64106

Other Irish pubs to try around Kansas City

Facebook Employees at Irish Pub House in Raytown.

Did we miss your favorite Irish bar? Let us know where we should get a pint next.