Columbia's diversity efforts under investigation by Missouri Attorney General

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has launched an investigation into the city of Columbia over its reported use of diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, initiatives in local government programs, hiring and funding decisions.

Bailey's office announced Tuesday that it has requested public records related to the use of terms such as "racial equity toolkit," "racial equity lens" and "equity" in city operations. The request covers materials dated from March 1, 2025, to the present.

The Columbia City Council on June 16 turned down a proposal to remove DEI language from the city's Strategic Plan. The Strategic Plan includes the mission statement: "We recognize the local government's role in our community's history of systemic oppression. We are committed to removing these barriers and rooting our priorities, decisions, and culture in the principles of diversity, inclusion, justice and equal access to opportunity."

According to the attorney general's office, the investigation was prompted by multiple reports from Columbia residents alleging racial discrimination in city-run programs. The office cited the U.S. Supreme Court's 2023 ruling in Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College as reinforcing its stance that race-based policies in government are unconstitutional.

Bailey also pointed to language about adopting a "racial equity toolkit" and "racial equity lens" in the city's Strategic Plan, which it adopted in 2021. Bailey claimed those frameworks have led to ambiguous and potentially discriminatory policies.

"The people of Columbia voted for transparency, but have received ambiguous, potentially racist policies that threaten punishment for city employees who challenge the DEI narrative," Bailey said.

D'Andre Thompson, the city of Columbia diversity, equity and inclusion administrator, told KOMU 8 that the city is complying with the Sunshine request and is providing the requested records.

The city released a statement from City Manager De'Carlon Seewood's office around 1:55 p.m. Seewood said the city does not implement quotas, benchmarks or metrics based on race, nor does it discriminate against any groups based on race or other identities.

Seewood said all city programs and hiring practices are developed and carried out in accordance with federal and state laws.

"The city remains committed to making Columbia the best place for everyone to live," Seewood said in the statement. "Our work around diversity, equity and inclusion allows each individual the opportunity to thrive, making a better community for all. Our goal is, and always has been, to remove barriers, ensuring that all residents have access to city services, opportunities and support.

"As a truly diverse city that attracts people from across the country and around the world to work, study and raise a family, we are proud to foster an environment where everyone may access jobs, health care, educational opportunities and more," the statement continued.



