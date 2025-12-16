Kansas City Public Schools will soon open its first building in 30 years. It's more than just a school

Kansas City Public Schools has placed the final steel beam on its first new school building in more than 30 years, marking the completion of the building’s structural framework.

It’s a milestone moment for the district, which struggled for nearly 60 years to win voter support for higher property taxes to help pay for new schools and address long-standing maintenance needs.

The King Empowerment Center is funded by a $100 million certificate of participation bond issued by the school board earlier this year . A $474 million general obligation bond was overwhelmingly approved by voters in April 2025 to further improve school buildings.

When officials closed King Elementary in 2014, district leaders told families that it would demolish the old structure and rebuild one for students to return to.

Superintendent Jennifer Collier said the school isn’t just a new building.

“I know we see buildings going up, but what this really is is an investment in the children in this community,” Collier said. “And their well-being is going to impact the totality of the well-being of the entire community.”

Collier said many lost hope and faith in the district the longer it took to rebuild a new school on the demolished King Elementary site. When KCPS started thinking about new facilities and projects, one of the first things she wanted to do was fulfill that promise to the community.

“We’re really excited about keeping this promise and the start of new facilities and wonderful, modern spaces for our children all across the district,” Collier said.

Students are expected to start attending the new school in fall 2027.

The $68 million project includes a new Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, an early childhood center and a family empowerment center. The center would serve as a space for the community to access services like a food pantry, clothing closet, mini laundromat, dental clinic and limited medical services.

Collier said these wraparound services help place students who might not have these resources at home or in their neighborhoods in a better position to learn.

“It’s hard to learn if you have an empty stomach or you don’t have a warm coat in the winter,” Collier said. “We’re not just working with students alone in isolation — they come from families who also need support.”

The school’s construction is part of the district’s long-term strategic plan aimed at giving its students the same academic opportunities as those in suburban districts.

The April bond will fund districtwide investments in deferred maintenance and improved learning environments. Some schools will receive major renovations, and the district will also build two elementary schools, including the King Empowerment Center.

Another elementary school for Whittier students is planned to be built as part of the Woodland Empowerment Campus. The campus would also include an early learning center, a family empowerment center and the Global Academy/Welcome Center for students new to the U.S.