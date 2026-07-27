Kansas City kids need school supplies again. Here’s where to find and donate

As Kansas City area students prepare to head back to class next month, their families are likely poring over lists of the No. 2 pencils, composition notebooks, three-ring binders and other school supplies they’ll need.

But buying everything on their child’s back-to-school list can add up for families to the tune of an average of $146.45 nationally — not including clothing, shoes or electronics.

That’s why local school districts, businesses and organizations are ensuring students have what they’ll need when they return to the classroom in August.

Jon Hile, the executive director of the Kansas City Public Schools Education Foundation , said kids feel anxious when they're not prepared — but an annual back-to-school event hosted by the district and foundation can help.

“Kids don't have to worry whether or not they have the right supplies, whether or not they have enough supplies,” Hile said. “We'll check that box for them, and they're free to continue to think about who they're going to have lunch with or what their teacher is going to be like.”

Here’s a look at the drives, giveaways and fairs where families can find school supplies ahead of the upcoming school year.

Kansas City, Missouri

Students in Kansas City Public Schools can receive free backpacks and school supplies at KCPS Fest 2026 . Families should sign up for a timeslot on Aug. 1 to pick up their supplies in a drive-thru line at East High School.

They can also sign up for on-site health services including immunizations, dental screenings and sports physicals.

Hile said the event is a “one-stop shop” to ensure students are ready for the upcoming school year, even as families face rising prices at the store.

“That school supply bill can deliver some real sticker shock,” Hile said. “We think this is a chance just to help our families cope with a tough financial space and make sure that they have what they need.”

Courtesy photo / Kansas City Public Schools Free backpacks and school supplies will be available for families at Kansas City Public Schools' back-to-school event.

Hile said the event is also an opportunity for the community to support Kansas City students, schools and teachers. The foundation partners with the Fox 4 Love Fund for Children to gather donations ahead of the drive.

ScrapKC is hosting a community back-to-school drive through the end of August at drop-off sites throughout the metro.

Mayor Pro Tem Ryana Parks-Shaw is also hosting the annual Operation Backpack event on Aug. 1. Families can receive free backpacks, school supplies, tablets, hot spots and more while supplies last.

The drive-thru giveaway at Swope Park is open only to residents of Kansas City, Missouri.

Other local churches and businesses will host back-to-school drives including New Generation Christian Center on Aug. 1 and The Way Church on Aug. 8. High Point Community Church will host a drive-thru giveaway on Aug. 7.

Square Rootz KC and Duffel Bag Apparel aim to give away 200 “Positive Affirmation Backpacks” filled with school supplies.

The Center School District expects about 1,000 kids and family members to attend its annual back-to-school bash on Aug. 8.

A resource fair, games, giveaways and food will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Center High School. Students will also be able to meet their principal, register for classes and receive vaccinations.

A spokesperson said the district also appreciates any donations of school supplies, including clear backpacks for middle and high school students.

Guadalupe Centers will give families free school supplies, haircuts, food and more at a drive on Aug. 8 . The organization asked families to register ahead of time so it can plan the correct number of backpacks.

Jackson County, Missouri

The Community Services League in Independence is accepting $50 donations to provide one fully stocked backpack per child through July 31.

The organization will distribute those supplies at a back-to-school fair on Aug. 22 at Cable Dahmer Arena. Families will need to pre-register their students to receive a new backpack, school supplies and a pair of shoes.

The fair is for Independence residents, but CSL said its other locations will host additional back-to-school events.

The DNA Community Center in Independence will provide free school supplies, backpacks, haircuts and hair braiding on Aug. 16 to families who register ahead of time.

Cargo for Kids , a nonprofit of the retail store Cargo Largo, accepts donations and gives hundreds of backpacks filled with supplies and hygiene items to the Independence School District.

The Big Biscuit is accepting new, unused school supplies at any of its locations around the Kansas City area. Guests who dine in and bring a donation through Aug. 16. can enter a giveaway for a $100 gift card.

FosterAdopt Connect is also accepting donations ahead of its back-to-school drive on Aug. 1.

A group of local churches in Lee’s Summit is providing free school supplies to families.

The giveaway will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 14 at Bernard Campbell Middle School. It's open to any child enrolled in a K-12 school, but it’s based on school supply lists in the Lee’s Summit School District.

Clay County, Missouri

North Kansas City Schools will host a community resource fair on Aug. 27 that will include health, academic and community support.

Families will be able to access mandatory immunizations and vision and hearing screenings for their children. They can also receive support signing up for Medicaid and the free and reduced-price school meal program.

Language interpreters will be available to assist multilingual families.

Midori Carpenter, executive director of the North Kansas City Schools Education Foundation , said some people are surprised to hear about half of the district’s students qualify for free and reduced-price lunches.

But Carpenter said their families aren’t immune to the economic struggles that many others are facing, and want them to start the school year taken care of.

“We really want our students to know that they belong in our schools and that they're cared about,” Carpenter said. “We want them to walk in the doors feeling like they have everything they need to succeed, that they have everything that any other child would have.”

Carpenter said there will also be games, activities and prizes for families and their children. Pre-registration is encouraged, especially for immunizations, but not required.

A “stuff the bus” donation drive will be held on Aug. 7 at the Gladstone Walmart. The foundation will hold a $22,000 fundraiser to provide schools with money to buy school supplies, backpacks, clothing and hygiene items.

Courtesy photo / Kansas City, Kansas, School Foundation for Excellence Wyandotte County families receive free backpacks and school supplies at last year's annual fair from the KCK Foundation for Excellence and Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools.

Wyandotte County, Kansas

Wyandotte County families can attend a back-to-school even t to access a comprehensive range of resources. The KCK Foundation for Excellence and Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools host their annual fair on Aug. 1 at Homefield KC.

Free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and books from the Kansas City, Kansas, Public Library will be available for students. They can also receive immunizations, vision screenings, dental exams and sports physicals on-site.

Dozens of social services agencies will also be in attendance to connect with families along with support for those who speak multiple languages.

Irene Caudillo, executive director of the Kansas City, Kansas, School Foundation for Excellence , said the event aims to get kids excited for school and provide families with some financial relief.

“This is their opportunity to really not just get what they need for immunizations and backpacks, but also get the resources in the community to learn more about what they might possibly need later,” Caudillo said.

Courtesy photo / Kansas City, Kansas, School Foundation for Excellence Free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and books will be available for Wyandotte County families at a back-to-school event on Aug. 1.

Caudillo said families can just show up to grab a backpack and school supplies, but they’d miss some fun activities including the Chiefs cheer team, an ice cream truck and dairy farmers giving out milk.

Families can register when they arrive to sign up for free backpacks and other services.

Platte County, Missouri

Platte County families can receive back-to-school resources at Equal Start’s annual fair . The event is open to any families who have students attending a school in Platte County and meet the income guidelines.

Replenish KC is accepting donations online or dropped off at their community partners to distribute to families in the Park Hill School District. The organization will also host a drive-thru event at the district’s PTA Clothing Center where students can receive a backpack filled with supplies, new socks and underwear.

Johnson County, Kansas

Olathe Public Schools hosts two invite-only events to provide school supplies and other essential resources for at-risk students, including those who are homeless.

The City of Olathe Municipal Court is accepting $15 worth of school supplies in return for a $50 credit toward traffic or parking fines. The drive will run through Aug. 4 with the goal of providing more than 2,500 backpacks for the city's most vulnerable students.