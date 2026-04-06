Kansas City Public Schools wants to build teacher housing in a vacant Brookside building

Carter Taylor sold her plasma to pay bills during her first year of teaching.

She has worked alongside more than one colleague who lived out of their car but still showed up every day to teach.

“We make too much to be eligible for affordable housing or housing vouchers,” said Taylor, an elementary teacher with Kansas City Public Schools and the legislative chair for the American Federation of Teachers Local 691. “But we are too poor to afford to live in our city.”

The district pays a first-year certified teacher with a bachelor’s degree $48,150. At KCPS, the workforce skews toward early-career educators, and Taylor says many come through a program that places aspiring teachers in classrooms at $25 an hour while they finish their full certification.

Taylor said that many newer teachers — who have to contend with initial classroom supply costs and escalating student loan payments — and KCPS staff fall into the growing number of people whose wages aren’t keeping up with the rising cost of essentials. Housing is the single biggest expense for most people, and KCPS has noticed that a lack of affordable housing options means it’s harder to keep teachers.

One solution might be found in a building the school district already owns that is sitting empty in one of the city’s premier neighborhoods.

The district is angling to convert the vacant Bryant School — a century-old building at Wornall and Westover roads, just south of the Country Club Plaza and Loose Park — into affordable housing for its employees.

The idea is still in its infancy. No groundbreaking is on the calendar, no developer has been selected, no financing has been finalized. But the district is accepting broad development proposals through April 9.

The idea has survived through community meetings and years of institutional delays as well as pushback from nearby homeowners associations.

While it’s far from certain that the Bryant School will be converted into desperately needed housing for teachers, it’s among Kansas City’s most intriguing affordable housing experiments.

Bryant School and numbers behind the need

Thomas White / The Beacon The Bryant School at Wornall and Westover roads in Brookside has sat vacant since KCPS closed it in 2009.

The Bryant School has been closed since 2009, when KCPS shuttered 30 buildings. For years it sat in institutional limbo — holding on in case the school needed to reopen but also too legally complicated to easily sell. Deed restrictions dating back over a century ago on portions of the four-parcel property limit its usage to either a school use or single-family homes.

Voter approval of the district’s first general obligation bond since 1967 changed the calculus. The bond gave KCPS clarity about which buildings it still needs — and which ones it doesn’t.

Bryant is surplus property.

Jesse Lange, the district’s manager of real estate and planning services, said the workforce housing idea grew from a recognition that KCPS teachers were struggling with housing costs.

“Our district has had some agreements with a few developments, and they have set aside a certain number of units or done reduced rent rates for our teachers, but it’s kind of been small scale,” Lange told The Beacon. “We’re looking to do something that is more beneficial for a larger number of our teachers here in the district.”

The need is difficult to overstate.

A KCPS survey found that 76% of first-year teachers reported difficulty finding adequate housing — 89% for those under 25. More than half said they were experiencing financial pressure because of housing costs while 85% said lower-rent employee housing would improve the district’s ability to recruit.

The teachers union took a poll of teachers and staff last year that painted an even bleaker picture. Only 16.3% said their total compensation was enough to cover all of their necessary monthly expenses.

KCPS fills roughly 130 teaching vacancies each year. One of the most frequently cited barriers among prospective candidates is the cost of housing. Taylor said she knows a teacher who commutes an hour each way because that was the only affordable option. Others double up with partners or move back in with parents. Some leave the profession entirely.

The gap Taylor describes — too much income for public assistance, too little to cover housing comfortably — is not unique to teachers or even KCPS staff.

Data from the United Way shows that in Missouri 688,622 households had income above the poverty line in 2023 but didn’t make enough to afford the basics where they live.

Affordable housing at Bryant School could address this often ignored group. The teacher housing idea at Bryant isn’t traditional low-income or tax credit-driven housing. It’s workforce housing for people who earn a professional salary and still can’t comfortably afford to live — people the traditional housing system isn’t set up to help.

And it’s drawing pushback from comparatively well-off neighbors who typically don’t fret about having a place to sleep at night.

Neighborhood response

Courtesy Block Real Estate An aerial view of the Bryant School property site outlined in orange.

The Bryant School sits in the center of some of the most coveted residential real estate in Kansas City. The surrounding Brookside homes are large, well-maintained and valuable.

Neighborhood resistance to rental or subsidized housing on the Bryant site dates to at least 2011, when residents first raised concerns about density, turnover and property values during a community reuse meeting.

At that meeting, participants said they preferred single-family homes and condos over rentals and warned that an affordable housing development could hurt home values. The concerns have been consistent ever since.

In February 2026, a succession of representatives from neighboring homeowners associations appeared before the KCPS board. They said they are open to creative solutions at the site and that they support teachers and value public education. They noted that their neighborhoods overwhelmingly backed the recent KCPS bond issue, but drew a line at subsidized rental housing.

“Our neighborhood homeowners associations do not support subsidized housing on the Bryant site,” said Suzanne Fox from Wornall Homestead homes association.

The homeowners association concerns center on the deed restrictions governing the property and on protecting “the character” of the neighborhood.

In an emailed statement to The Beacon, Fox reiterated her board’s position and questioned why the district hasn’t prioritized selling the site to a private school. She said the site should remain “an educational asset” rather than be repurposed for uses that may not align with the property’s original intent or the surrounding neighborhoods. The associations have retained legal counsel.

Kansas City Public Schools Community survey results from a September 2025 public meeting and online responses to potential reuses for the Bryant School site.

Legally, KCPS has the authority to condemn the restrictive deed covenants — commonly called eminent domain — and use the property for any “school purpose,” which could include teacher housing. The district says that process would take eight to nine months but KCPS has been reluctant to go that route without neighborhood support.

“Repurposing has always been something we want to do with the community, not to the community,” said Lange. “So that’s a very important piece of this.”

Community survey results reflect polarized views of what to do with the Bryant School.

In April 2024, a community meeting survey found that over 50% of respondents supported or strongly supported the site being used for teacher housing.

However, in a vote tally from a September 2025 meeting and online survey, teacher housing received 78 likes but 134 dislikes — more opposition than any other proposed use. Single-family residential led with 134 likes and 38 dislikes.

The pushback prompted the district to broaden the scope of its request for proposals.

Developers can now propose single-family homes, community uses, educational reuses or any other viable concept. But Lange says affordable teacher housing remains central to the district’s vision — at Bryant or elsewhere.

Elizabeth Warwick, a KCPS instructional support coach who grew up in Brookside, attended early community meetings alongside a fellow teacher to talk about the need for affordable housing. She said the reception was warm until it wasn’t.

“The first meeting I went to was so positive,” Warwick said. “And then it really changed.”

Warwick believes that supportive residents attended the first meeting and then moved on, while an organized group of opponents kept showing up and gaining volume.

“I actually don’t feel like most Kansas Citians would have a problem with this at all,” she said. “I think most people would think this is a wonderful idea.”

David Tremaine, a resident who lives near the Bryant School and attended the September 2025 meeting, put it more bluntly.

“If you didn’t know what was happening, you’d think they were putting a prison across the street,” Tremaine said. “How’s it going to change our neighborhood? It’s an empty, dilapidated building now — is it gonna get worse if they fix it?”

Tremaine characterized the general tenor of opposition as coming as close to saying “not in my backyard” as you could without actually using the phrase. But when asked his opinion, he didn’t hesitate.

“I would much prefer neighbors,” said Tremaine. “At the most basic level, I would prefer the building be used to house people, rather than sit empty.”

How it could work

Thomas White / The Beacon Carter Taylor, an elementary teacher with Kansas City Public Schools and legislative chair of the American Federation of Teachers Local 691, stands outside the vacant Bryant School in Brookside.

Lange said that while the district has a goal of creating affordable teacher housing, the broad request for proposals is likely to receive a range of proposed uses. He said once they have options in hand they’ll evaluate them.

At this stage, it’s unknown what those options will be, what the details are or whether the district will ultimately pursue condemnation to wipe away the deed restrictions.

Lange acknowledged the bind. Community members want answers before they’ll support the process, but the process is the only way to get answers, he said.

“You’re kind of caught in the vicious cycle of people not wanting you to move forward because they’re not comfortable, but you have to go through the process to get your answers,” he said.

If affordable teacher housing is the direction a selected proposal takes, KCPS has some idea of what that might look like. Lange says the district could contribute the value of the land through a long-term ground lease rather than an outright sale, reducing the upfront cost for a development partner.

A developer would renovate the existing building into a mix of apartments, with rents set below market rate for KCPS employees. Early teacher surveys indicated a desired rent range of $800 to $1,000 a month.

Financing would likely combine historic tax credits — the building is a strong candidate for the National Register of Historic Places — with potential philanthropic support and private capital.

The district does not want to be a landlord, so a third-party management company would handle operations. Estimates put the project at 27 to 40 units, with eligibility likely determined by lottery.

Taylor said the KC Federation of Teachers could support the concept, so long as it doesn’t come at the expense of teacher and staff pay.

Where teacher housing has been tried

The most established model is in California.

The Jefferson Union High School District in Daly City opened a 122-unit complex for teachers and staff in 2022, built on district land with the help of a $33 million voter-approved bond. Rents run roughly half the local market rate. The district, which previously lost a quarter of its staff annually, reported opening schools with zero teaching vacancies for the first time after the project opened.

By contrast, Lange said KCPS doesn’t want to use bond funds or go back to voters asking for another bond to fund teacher housing like the California school district did. That state also passed laws making it easier for school districts to build on their own land without zoning battles. Missouri has no equivalent legislation.

Closer to home, Guadalupe Centers Charter Schools in Kansas City opened Villa View Apartments in August 2025 — a 50-unit mixed-income development near its elementary school campus that is aimed at teachers and local families. While not exclusively for teachers, 42 of 50 units are a variation of subsidized affordable housing.

The Villa View project was funded in part by federal and state low-income housing tax credits. Lange said that is not in the plans for the Bryant School if teacher housing is the ultimate use. Fully licensed teachers in the KCPS district make over the amount to qualify for low-income housing subsidies.

What happens next

Success, if it comes, would look modest.

If the historic school building is turned into teacher housing, it would feature 27 to 40 units occupied by teachers and perhaps staff paying rents they can manage.

That won’t solve the housing affordability issue in Kansas City. It won’t even solve the issue for KCPS, which has more than 2,000 employees. But it would prove the idea can work here. The Bryant School is just one surplus building. The former site of Bingham Middle School in Waldo is another possibility and there could be more.

Taylor knows one building won’t fix the larger crisis.

She came to KCPS on impulse after seeing an ad and desiring more meaningful work a few years ago. She quit her job in Washington, D.C., within a week, drove to Kansas City and started teaching.

She fell in love with the city and with the work. She doesn’t want to leave. She certainly doesn’t want to see the district float affordable housing for teachers, then pull back or have it come at the expense of future raises.

“All of us deserve a place to live, and if we can’t afford that, that’s something wrong with how much we are paid, not with a lack of units,” Taylor said. “I think that this could, in theory, be something really cool but we don’t have any details yet.”

Taylor thinks any neighborhood should be happy to have teachers living in the community.

“We are young professionals with more education than the average person, most of us have a master’s degree,” Taylor said. “We are clearly passionate about community work and about serving our communities, so not wanting us (as neighbors) seems odd.”

After the proposals come in, the district plans to evaluate their viability and present them to the community before eventually taking them to the school board.

Today KCPS has more buildings than they need, a workforce that can’t afford to stay and — for the first time — a willingness to ask whether an answer might already be sitting empty.

This story was originally published by The Beacon, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.