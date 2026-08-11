Kansas City is under an extreme heat warning all week. Here’s what to know

Kansas City, as well as areas roughly along and south of U.S. 36 , are bracing for temperature spikes up to the high 90s through Sunday as the region remains under a heat advisory , according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Olivia Macko says the weather may feel like upwards of 110 degrees when combined with humidity Tuesday afternoon. However, the heat is expected to back off slightly as the week progresses.

“Some more substantial cooling would be late weekend when temperatures in the metro get down in the lower 90s, maybe the upper 80s,” Macko said. “But it might not be ‘till early next week ‘till there's a little bit more relief.”

National Weather Service An experimental graphic map showcasing an outlook on extreme heat for Aug. 12, 2026.

The National Weather Service says that the extreme heat warning is in effect until Friday at 8 p.m. Linn and Miami counties in Kansas and Cooper, Howard, Pettis, Saline, Bates, Cass, Henry, and Johnson counties in Missouri are all under the warning .

Macko added that northern Missouri will experience slightly cooler temperatures during this time, ranging from low to mid 90s and with heat indices up to 105 degrees.

A slow-moving front may also create a complex of storms in northern Missouri Thursday morning, with the potential of producing damaging winds.

Clay County could experience spotty showers through Thursday, with a 30% chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms. Jackson County may also see overnight showers and thunderstorms Thursday.

Macko advises those within the heat advisory region to take necessary precautions, saying that the heat “can cause a lot of stress on the human body.”

Seek out shade and air conditioning when possible. Frequent breaks and hydration, as well as wearing lightweight and loose fitting clothing , is encouraged for any physical activity outside. As always, check on those without cooling options or who are infirmed, and monitor the time pets are outside or without water.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles, as car interiors are expected to reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.