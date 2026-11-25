The state of Missouri has stripped former St. Louis circuit attorney Kim Gardner of her law license.

The Missouri Supreme Court issued its opinion Tuesday in Gardner's second disciplinary case in four years. She has 15 days to ask the judges to reconsider the disbarment.

In 2022, Gardner admitted that she violated attorney ethics rules in the prosecution of former Gov. Eric Greitens. She was reprimanded, and ordered to pay a $750 penalty and reimburse the state for the costs of the disciplinary hearing, which altogether totaled just more than $5,000

Gardner used the circuit attorney's contingency fund to cover those expenses. That caught the attention of federal prosecutors , because state law limits the use of that fund to things like bringing in witnesses from out of state.

In 2024, she admitted to misusing the fund and avoided federal prosecution. It was that deal that formed the basis of the latest ethics complaint.

At a hearing last year, Gardner argued that she should not be disciplined because the circuit attorney's office had regularly used the fund for things like retirement gifts and holiday luncheons. She said she had also asked an experienced ethics lawyer who did not believe it violated state rules. The Supreme Court was not persuaded.

"Gardner was the circuit attorney," Judge Mary Russell wrote. "She was presumed to know the law, given her position as chief prosecuting officer for the city of St. Louis. Her unfamiliarity with the statutes that applied to her office undermines her fitness for the practice of law."

Ronald Sullivan, an attorney for Gardner, called her disbarment "the most intellectually dishonest judicial decision I have seen in the last three decades of teaching and practicing law."

"Justice should be blind," he said in a statement. "It was not in this case. Clearly the Missouri Supreme Court employs one standard for some of its citizens and deploys a different standard for others."

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