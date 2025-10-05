Can University of Missouri scientists make soy-based foods taste better?

Soybeans are Missouri's biggest commodity crop, with more than 5 million acres planted each year that have created more than $2.5 billion in value. But the legume doesn't have a large market in the U.S.

A research team at the University of Missouri is working to change that by studying and developing new varieties of soybeans.

Bongkosh "Jeab" Vardhanabhuti is an associate professor in the division of food, nutrition and exercise sciences. Vardhanabhuti and her team are studying four different soybean varieties and comparing their flavor profile and genetic composition. They began planning their research in 2021 and started the study in 2023.

"We need to do some testing to prove that these novel soybeans actually perform better in food products," Vardhanabhuti said.

The different soybean varieties were grown under identical conditions and then processed into a raw soy slurry, the starting ingredient for other soy products. Trained panelists evaluated the slurries based on different traits. They labeled the variety named "Super" as the one with the most pleasant taste and aroma.

"We can develop this amazing soybean, but if the off flavor is there, then no matter whether the product is nutritious, if they don't accept the flavor, then the product is not going to get — it's not going to sell," Vardhanabhuti said.

She worked alongside Kristin Bilyeu, a molecular biologist with the USDA's Agricultural Research Service. Bilyeu developed a new soybean that helped spur the research.

"So, we're really excited about providing a knowledge-based way to overcome a challenge in the food industry with something that many farmers are familiar with, and while consumers aren't directly familiar with them, it's a part of our food supply that's been shown to be really important," Bilyeu said.

This research is the first in a series that the team is conducting. They also hope to improve the taste in soy-based products such as tofu, milk and soy protein powder.

"We have some new material coming along, and then we have to ensure that these soybean varieties will be competitive in their yields … to make sure that they can have the best harvests that are possible." Bilyeu said.



Copyright 2025 KBIA