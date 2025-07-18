© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves fully supports Trump's agenda, despite 'hardship' for Missouri farmers

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth RuizZach WilsonHalle Jackson
Published July 18, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
A man, Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri's 6th District, is dressed in a black suit and red tie, smiling, seated for a portrait in front of a draped American flag backdrop.
U.S. Rep. Sam Graves
/
U.S. Rep. Sam Graves
Missouri U.S. Rep. Sam Graves spoke with KCUR's Up To Date about President Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' and the rescission package that clawed back money for foreign aid and public media.

The agriculture industry has been among the hardest hit by President Trump's tariff agenda. Still, Rep. Sam Graves, a farmer and the U.S. Representative for Missouri's 6th Congressional District said he thinks farmers support the president's actions.

Republican U.S. Rep. Sam Graves said he supports the president's agenda and ability to get things done.

"He's got a different approach," Graves said. "But he does get the job done, that's a fact. And I like his policies."

Graves, who comes from a long family tradition of farming, represents Missouri's 6th Congressional District, a predominately rural district in northern Missouri.

Midwestern farmers are feeling the effects of the global trade war initiated by President Trump.

"It's going to create some hardship early on. Farmers are used to that," Graves said.

Soybean, which is the leading crop produced in Graves' district, is a major U.S. export to China. Farmers in Missouri faced uncertainty as the two countries battled out a trade agreement.

Graves said farmers support the president's efforts to create fair trade.

Graves fully backs Trump's agenda, telling KCUR's Up To Date he supports the president's immigration policy, work requirements for Medicaid, dismantling the Department of Education, tax cuts and more.

"I struggled to find anything that he's disappointed me with," he said.

Up To Date PodcastCongressSam GravesU.S. House of RepresentativesMissouritariffsFarm economyfarmingU.S. Department of Educationimmigration
