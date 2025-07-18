U.S. Rep. Sam Graves fully supports Trump's agenda, despite 'hardship' for Missouri farmers

Republican U.S. Rep. Sam Graves said he supports the president's agenda and ability to get things done.

"He's got a different approach," Graves said. "But he does get the job done, that's a fact. And I like his policies."

Graves, who comes from a long family tradition of farming, represents Missouri's 6th Congressional District, a predominately rural district in northern Missouri.

Midwestern farmers are feeling the effects of the global trade war initiated by President Trump.

"It's going to create some hardship early on. Farmers are used to that," Graves said.

Soybean, which is the leading crop produced in Graves' district, is a major U.S. export to China. Farmers in Missouri faced uncertainty as the two countries battled out a trade agreement.

Graves said farmers support the president's efforts to create fair trade.

Graves fully backs Trump's agenda, telling KCUR's Up To Date he supports the president's immigration policy, work requirements for Medicaid, dismantling the Department of Education, tax cuts and more.

"I struggled to find anything that he's disappointed me with," he said.

