This Missouri cattle rancher says Trump's plan to import beef could hurt local communities

Local cattle farmers are worried by President Donald Trump's plan to increase imports of beef from foreign countries, namely Argentina.

Sally Thomas owns a cattle farm in Paris, Missouri and has been involved in cattle raising through Future Farmers of America and 4H programs since she was 14.

She said beef is a difficult industry, but her farm has been doing well over the last few years — which makes her hesitant about the president's plan.

She and other cattle farmers fear that this decision will decrease business for American cattle farmers in what has recently been a relatively profitable market.

The National Cattleman's Beef Association posted a response to the administration's decision on its Facebook page. They wrote that President Trump's decision is alarming for the future of cattle farmers.

"Cattlemen and women cannot stand behind President Trump while he undercuts the future of family farmers and ranchers by importing Argentinian beef," the post said.

The post also called for President Trump to leave the cattle market itself alone and instead address other factors that are affecting cattle farmers such as additional investments and environmental issues.

Thomas agreed that this decision to outsource beef was alarming for local farmers. However, she said it will not affect how she runs her farm in the immediate future.

"We are going to keep taking care of our cattle every day of the year like we always do … and I'm personally going to try to remain calm and see what happens within the next few months," Thomas said.

Thomas added that the potentially negative effects on the cattle industry could also trickle down to farmers' local economies, which are often in small, rural towns.

"If we don't have the extra income, we won't be able to spend the money in our communities," Thomas said.

Thomas reiterated that American cattle farmers might make up a very small percentage of the population, but their work is extremely important.

"I am just very proud of the product that we produce," Thomas said.

