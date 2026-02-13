Kansas City could see a bald eagle baby soon, as Blue Springs couple nurses new egg

Blue Springs’ resident bald eagles, Freedom and Liberty, have an egg in their nest, the city announced Monday.

Blue Springs and the state conservation department set up Missouri’s only bald eagle live camera feed to watch the birds in March 2025. In that time, the eagles have not successfully laid any eggs — until now.

Bald eagles typically lay one to three eggs per season, so wildlife officials will closely monitor the nest for additional eggs from a safe distance.

Blue Springs Mayor Chris Lievsay said in a statement that the egg’s arrival is timely, as the United States of America celebrates its 250th birthday this year.

“This is an exciting and meaningful moment for Blue Springs,” Lievsay said. “Seeing our local bald eagles reach this milestone, especially during such a historic year for our country, reminds us how closely our community’s future is tied to the care of our environment.”

The Missouri Department of Conservation established the camera feed in partnership with the City of Blue Springs, Evergy, Capital Electric Line Builders, Axis Communications and Wild Souls Wildlife Rehabilitation.