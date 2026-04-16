How to celebrate Earth Day in Kansas City by giving new life to old and unused household items

Kansas City’s environmental groups are organizing several events promoting sustainability and taking better care of our environment ahead of Earth Day, which is next Wednesday, April 22.

Residents can declutter and ensure unwanted items are passed on to another home. People can also mend clothes to breathe life into well-loved items. Families can even enjoy a fashion show.

Leslie Scott, founder of sustainability organization Re.Use.Full , said the group will host several Earth Day-related events this weekend.

“I hope that people understand that it doesn't take a big change in your lifestyle to be able to live a little bit more sustainably,” Scott said. “Those small steps make a difference, and these events enable you to just plug into being a little bit more environmentally friendly.”

Re.Use.Full is partnering with the city of Shawnee to host its 17th Un-Dumpster Day, an opportunity for people to find new homes for their “still-good stuff.” Acceptable items include gently used working appliances, clothing, furniture, pet supplies, household goods, books and bikes. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 18, at the Shawnee Justice Center.

Re.Use.Full will also offer free electronics, tire recycling and on-site paper-shredding services. The city of Shawnee is offering paint recycling. Participants do not have to be a resident of Shawnee.

“We'll be taking tires, paint and electronics to recycle, as well as offering free paper shredding and then accepting still-good items, all kinds of items — from clothing, furniture, household items — to donate to our participating charity partners who will be there to put those items to good use,” Scott said.

Another Un-Dumpster Day will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 25, at the North Kansas City YMCA.

Re.Use.Full will also partner with PH Coffee and Community Clothing Swap in Kansas City’s Pendleton Heights neighborhood to celebrate Earth Day. From noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18, the event at PH Coffee will include a mini repair cafe that offers free clothing mending, bike tuneups and lamp fixes.

The event will also include a book swap, seed and plant swap, and bookmark making. The group will collect donated arts and crafts supplies and clothes for a community clothing swap on May 2 in Pendleton Heights.

Environmental groups in Kansas City will set up shop outside the Steamboat Arabia Museum in the Historic City Market to chat with residents about sustainability. Groups include Re.Use.Full, Citizens Climate Lobby KC and the Climate Council. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 18.

Unity Temple and Temple Buddhist Center will celebrate Earth Day with a clothing swap and opportunities to learn about environmental activism and sustainable practices in Kansas City. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19, at Unity Temple on the Country Club Plaza.

Kansas City will host its Spring Fling event to celebrate the end of Earth Week. Organizations including the Heartland Conservation, The Sewing Labs, KC Parks Community Centers and the KC Office of Environmental Quality will host crafts and activities around sustainability practices. The event will also include a recycle show and a “Green Carpet Fashion Show” to highlight designers who prioritize sustainability. The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at the Swope Park Bandstand.