Protecting Planet Earth is the bottom line for these businesses and nonprofits around Kansas City

When Kristen Edwards says her business in Parkville, Missouri, is flourishing, her definition of success is not what everyone would expect.

"We've managed to keep 7,000 plastic containers out of the landfills here in Kansas City — just north of the river alone," Edwards told Up To Date.

Small businesses and nonprofits dedicated to passing on an environmentally sustainable world to the next generation are dotted throughout the Kansas City area. Edwards' business is The Greener Home, a zero-waste store that sells eco-friendly household cleaners and personal care products and reduces waste by selling products in reusable plastic containers.

Edwards' main motivation? Her kids' welfare.

"I wanted to make sure I was giving them the best start possible," she said.