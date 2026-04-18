Canada geese are all over Missouri now. Here's how to coexist during nesting season

Nancy Schnell's life was forever changed in 2001, when a student walked into her Ferguson-Florissant biology classroom and laid a newspaper on her desk that announced a slaughter of local Canada geese. They asked her, "What are we going to do about this?"

That moment — along with growing concern from St. Louis residents — led Schnell to found GeesePeace St. Louis , a nonprofit dedicated to the humane management of Canada geese populations. They offer educational resources and alternatives to culling to residents and businesses.

Canada geese, featuring a distinctive black head and neck with a white chinstrap, are a major source of conflict between geese and humans. During their March-to-May nesting season, they become highly territorial to protect their nests. Agitated geese will display signs of aggression — stretching their necks, spreading their wings and hissing while pumping their heads — and may charge or fly at people they perceive as threats to their goslings.

But Schnell said these birds are simply protective parents.

"They do just what you and I would do if we saw danger approaching our family, if we had the courage," she said. "We would place our bodies between the potential danger and our family, and that's what these geese are doing."

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio A Canada goose during a rain shower at Tower Grove Park on Wednesday in south St. Louis.

Still, their presence can pose real challenges for humans. Excessive droppings in public spaces, aggressive behavior during nesting season and damage to landscaping have led to safety concerns and costly maintenance issues. In response, local officials have sometimes resorted to relocation or lethal control measures after other mitigation efforts failed.

Schnell believes there's a way that protects both people and birds.

With nesting season in full swing, she encourages residents to take precautions. If you encounter a nest near a building or public space, notify the property owner so the area can be marked with barriers and warning signs. Avoid approaching nests, and if you must pass nearby, use an object like an open umbrella or a trash can lid to create space between you and the bird. Never run; instead, back away slowly.

"Please know they're doing what a good parent would do," Schnell said.

These North American natives have historically nested throughout the Great Lakes region and the Mississippi River Valley. Lewis and Clark even documented resident geese along the Missouri River in 1804 . Despite their presence today, giant Canada geese were once thought to be extinct in the early- to mid-20th century due to overhunting and habitat loss.

/ Nancy Schnell / Nancy Schnell A Canada goose honks while protecting her nest in a shopping cart. Geese nest in seemingly odd places to stay safe from predators. While generally accustomed to humans, they become territorial to protect their nests, eggs or goslings.

Thanks to conservation efforts, their numbers have rebounded dramatically. Today, more than 5 million Canada geese live across North America, according to the National Audubon Society .

St. Louis is what Schnell calls a "goose paradise," offering open grassy areas for grazing, nearby water sources and relatively few predators. As a result, many Canada geese no longer migrate and instead live in the region year-round.

"I imagine when those geese who were restored started flying over our state, and they flew across suburbs, they must have gone, 'lordy, lordy, we have flown into goose heaven,'" she said.

After more than 25 years in the bird business, Schnell still carries her identity as an educator into her work.

"GeesePeace is about building community," she said. "If we can provide humane solutions and teach people how to coexist, we bring people together."

To learn more about Canada geese, listen to "St. Louis on the Air" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

"St. Louis on the Air" brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Layla Halilbasic is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

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