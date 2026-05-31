Missouri bill would broaden access to vehicle placards for people with disabilities

A bill making disabled placards more easily accessible for Missourians passed both chambers and now awaits the final step — the governor's signature — before becoming law.

House Bill 1827, sponsored by Rep. Terri Violet, R-St. Peters, allows occupational therapists to authorize disabled placards and license plates. It also increases the time limit on disabled placards from four to eight years before it must be renewed.

As of April 24, this bill has been truly agreed to and finally passed, meaning it awaits Gov. Mike Kehoe's signature.

If signed, an additional 7,000 healthcare professionals will be allowed to authorize disabled placards.

With the changes to this bill, Violet said in a Senate committee hearing that the process of obtaining a disabled placard will be smoother, and barriers will be removed for patients with mobility impairments across the state.

The benefits of this bill can be seen in communities across Missouri.

Accessibility in downtown areas

With the passage of this bill, disabled placards and license plates will last longer and become more easily accessible for residents in need of a placard. Those holding placards will be able to renew for longer terms when the current one expires.

Ken Rice, a board member of the city of Columbia disability commission, feels the passage of this bill would be a "big win" for the disabled community.

"They'll be able to immediately talk to the occupational therapist, which there are over 7,000 of them, I believe, that would immediately give permission to have that placard," Rice said. "So I think it's going to be a much better situation for everybody involved."

According to Americans with Disabilities Act laws, there is a minimum number of accessible spaces required, depending on how many total parking spaces a storefront or restaurant has. These laws apply to street parking, any of the six parking garages and individual parking lots.

ADA law states that for a parking lot or facility with over 1,000 parking spaces, 20 spaces must be accessible, as well as one more for every additional 100 spaces. For smaller lots between 26 and 50 spaces, only two accessible parking spaces are required.

Despite the larger number of accessible spaces available, issues can still arise among placard and plate users.

Rebecca Rice, a Columbia resident who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 15 years ago, mentioned that the incline of some sidewalks and roads downtown can make it harder to get out of her vehicle. She also mentioned in her experience there is always a lack of open, accessible parking spots downtown.

She occasionally uses a cane to help her walk, especially in the wintertime when ice and slick spots can make it harder to maintain balance.

"I don't want to have to park all the way down the street and then have to go blocks to get to the location I want to go to," she said.

Obtaining a disabled placard or plate

Rebecca and Ken Rice have lived in three states — South Carolina, Michigan and Missouri — and felt that among the three, Missouri has been the easiest to obtain a placard.

The two felt that Missouri better anticipated Rebecca's needs than the other states had previously, making it a "smooth transaction."

According to Missouri statute 301.142, a person who qualifies will be provided a disabled plate for their car after providing the required documents. The statute states that there is no additional fee for a disabled plate, unless one opts to personalize it. An applicant is also eligible to get a removable disabled placard to hang from a vehicle window.

To apply for a temporary or permanent disabled license plate or placard in Missouri, one must complete two forms and submit them to any Missouri license office or send them by mail.

A permanent disabled placard is free and a temporary placard costs $2 to obtain and $2 to renew.

An applicant must complete a two-page form, form 2769, asking for personal information and certification that you meet the criteria, which can be accessed on the Missouri Department of Revenue website.

Alongside that form, one must submit a completed and signed Physician's Statement for Disabled Plates or Placards, also known as form 1776.

Form 1776 can be signed by an optometrist, physical therapist, physician assistant, licensed physician, podiatrist, chiropractor or advanced practice registered nurse.

On the form, a medical professional must select one or more disability that apply to the applicant, once again certifying the need for a placard.

If Kehoe signs HB 1827, occupational therapists will be added to the list of the other professionals authorized to fill out Form 1776.

Reactions from occupational therapists

The Missouri Occupational Therapists Association posted support for HB 1827 and similar bills on its website under its 2026 legislative priorities.

"Please support this effort to: eliminate redundant appointments and delays in obtaining necessary parking accommodations, reduce healthcare costs (and) improve access for patients with disabilities," the website states.

On Jan. 29, occupational therapist Maria Lindbergh testified in a House committee meeting on how her work could better help her patients with HB 1827.

In her testimony, which was shared in MOTA's 2026 legislative priorities, Lindbergh shared an experience where she knew after working with a patient that a temporary license placard was needed to safely continue tasks like grocery shopping.

"I knew that reducing the walking distance from the parking lot would significantly improve her safety and independence," Lindbergh said to the committee.

Lindbergh said she recommended her patient obtain a temporary disabled placard but could not authorize it herself. Instead, the patient was sent to an additional physician appointment.

"Had I been authorized to complete that certification, I could have done so efficiently, appropriately and without added cost or delay," Lindbergh said.

The Missouri Occupational Therapists Association points to this bill as a recognition of the expertise occupational therapists have in evaluating functional mobility limitations for those in need.

Copyright 2026 KBIA 91.3 FM