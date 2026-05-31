Big Grove Brewery in Prairie Village shops kicks off sprawling retail reboot

A massive restaurant and brewery is the first tenant to open in the redeveloped Macy’s building in Prairie Village, with more tenants coming soon to the complex, as well as The Shops of Prairie Village.

Big Grove Brewery is kicking off its new 13,000-square-foot taproom with a grand opening Thursday, featuring giveaways, children’s “happy hour” face painting, and more. Its soft opening Tuesday was so popular it generated five figures in sales.

Big Grove was founded in Solon, Iowa, in 2013 as a 3.5 barrel brewhouse. It now ranks in the top 75 in barrel production nationally, and has received numerous awards for its brews. The brand operates other taprooms in Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Iowa City and Omaha.

Joyce Smith / Startland News The Rachel at Big Grove Brewery’s Prairie Village Taproom.

Among its most popular menu items are the tuna poke bowl (with marinated sushi-grade tuna), stir-fried noodles, the Taphouse Burger (two quarter pound beef patties, American cheese, special sauce, bread and butter pickles on a brioche bun) and a fried chicken sandwich (buttermilk fried chicken, garlic aioli, bread and butter pickles and a brioche bun). It also offers wings, soups, salads, desserts, and a children’s menu.

As for its beers, there’s the flagship Easy Eddy Hazy IPA, the refreshing Citrus Surfer, and the Neighborhood Beer lager. In addition to craft beer, the taproom will feature wine and spirits, Climbing Kites (a brand of premium THC-infused sparkling waters), specially-crafted mocktails, and a wide variety of non-alcoholic beverages.

For every case of Neighborhood Beer sold, $1 goes directly to Big Grove for Good to support micro-grants — ranging from $250 to $1,000 — in the Kansas City metro.

The new Big Grove Brewery sits on the high-profile upper level of the shops at 7060 Mission Road.

“We toured several locations in the city for several years and felt like this was a good fit for us,” said Bryan Farrell, director of marketing for the company.

The woody interior of the Big Grove Brewery.

Shops of Prairie Village landlord First Washington Realty didn’t respond to inquiries about the comings and goings at the center, but here are some updates:

GolfTRK will open a flagship location and its new corporate headquarters at 7068 Mission (just west of Big Grove on the upper level). The performance-driven indoor golf brand is planning a summer opening in the spot, which will serve as a blueprint for future franchise locations.

The golf startup originally was going to take a 6,700-square-foot space at 7064 Mission — slightly smaller. (There was no word if another tenant has been signed for 7064 Mission.)

Locally owned Clairvaux relocated from the Shops at Fairway to 3944 W. 69th Terrace (former Chico’s space).

After six years, Clairvaux needed more room and founder Joni Johnson also wanted to be in a center with “more traffic, more of a community hub,” she said. She also has a location in Overland Park’s Hawthorne Plaza.

Pride Cleaners recently relocated to the east side of the center by Chipotle — freeing up its former space on Tomahawk Road for neighboring French Market to expand its retail area. The expansion is expected to open in mid- to late July.

Scratch Gourmet Kitchen relocated to the former Story restaurant space. Its former location at 3939 W. 69th Terrace is hosting pop-ups and private events through late July, including an empanada pop-up by the owner of Buenos Aires Restaurant, Coffee Place & Bakery in Shawnee. But Frankie Pickle’s Tackle Box Tavern & Fish House decided to shut down its pop-up after just a couple of weekends and is looking for a new location.

Rimann Liquors is expanding, taking a former barber shop space to the west for a dedicated tasting area.

Village Hairstyling closed there in August after 77 years. One of its longtime barbers then relocated to Lenexa and opened Old Town Barber at 7793 Quivira Road with the same staff.

“It was just getting to be too expensive there and the shop itself needed massive renovations. We have to meet state codes on different things,” said Bill Koester, owner of Old Town Barber with his wife, Robyn. “But we wanted to stay in close proximity to that shop.”

Hen House expects to open its new store on the lower level of the former Macy’s building in September. It will continue to operate at its current location until the new store opens.

Joyce Smith / Startland News Sarah Jabbour, owner of Scoobie at the Shops at Prairie Village.

But Scoobie boutique is leaving the Shops of Prairie Village after seven years. It also will close its online store.

Owner Sarah Jabbour said her store was impacted by 17 months of ongoing construction that “ultimately made it impossible to continue as a brick-and-mortar store. It was not a decision I made lightly.”

Joyce Smith / Startland Construction around the Shops at Prairie Village.

The shop’s troubles date from a transformer fire in early 2025 in a basement near the former Macy’s.

“That was the beginning of the end. A slow painful death,” she said. “Then the second phase of construction with the courtyard that blocked off entrances. We would have four people a day if that. Parking alone is a nightmare.”

Some tenants expect parking issues to continue with the popularity of Big Grove, the new Hen House and the replacement tenant/tenants for the current Hen House.

This story was originally published in Startland News, a fellow member of the Kansas City Media Collective.