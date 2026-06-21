A Kansas City group is composting World Cup leftovers so they don't end up in a landfill

oining FIFA Fan Festival as the Kansas City site’s official compost partner demonstrates that a homegrown social venture like KC Can Compost can build the infrastructure, operational capacity, and trust to support one of the world’s biggest public events, said Kristan Chamberlain.

“The scale of our operations at Fan Fest shows what is possible when a social venture is paired with the right opportunity and the right partners,” the organization’s founder and CEO said, noting managing organics diversion at a meaningful level is nothing new for the former LaunchKC cohort member.

“But an event like this allows that impact to become highly visible and highly scalable all at once,” Chamberlain continued. “It is not just about handling more material. It is about showing that sustainability, public engagement, and systems change can happen in real time, in a setting where thousands of people can see it and take part in it.”

KC Can Compost’s designated orange compost cans — orange for organics — are on site daily for Fan Fest attendees, helping to keep organic waste from the massive sporting event from winding up in local landfills.

KC Can Compost A woman places organics in a KC Can Compost bin at FIFA Fan Festival in Kansas City.

“For us, that kind of opportunity confirms that our model is not small-scale or theoretical. It is practical, scalable, and ready to perform in complex, high-visibility environments,” Chamberlain said.

Just as important, it creates real momentum, she added.

“It gives us the chance to demonstrate what composting can look like at a major event, deepen relationships with partners, and show communities and decision-makers that sustainability infrastructure belongs at the center of large-scale public experiences,” Chamberlain said. “That visibility helps accelerate everything. It strengthens confidence in our work, opens doors for future partnerships, and reinforces that mission-driven organizations can deliver serious results when given the opportunity.”

So far, the reaction on site has been very positive, she said.

“People are curious, engaged, and generally supportive once they understand what we are doing and why it matters,” Chamberlain said. “We are also seeing in real time that most people need a little guidance, which reinforces how important clear signage, volunteer support, and public education are to making a composting system work well at a large event.”

It’s been encouraging to see real interest — among partners, vendors and attendees — in doing the right thing, said Danelle Porter, director of communications for KC Can Compost.

“That tells us this is not just about infrastructure. It is also about communication and visibility,” she said. “When composting is made clear, accessible, and part of the experience, people respond.”

Porter recalled Sunday’s game between the Netherlands and Japan, when she and her partner saw fans using the composting cans.

“While we were in the food court area (Taste of KC) I watched a gentleman come up to the waste stations, pause to read the ‘What’s compostable’ sign, and make the decision to compost his scraps,” she said. “Then he took another moment to read the sign, and tossed the rest of the items he was holding into the compost can! It was climate action in action!”

KC Can Compost A KC Can Compost bin sits near the Coca Cola activation at FIFA Fan Festival in Kansas City.

“We all saw how the Japanese fans inspired the world by leaving the stadium spotless after their match on Sunday,” she added. “When everyone visiting Fan Fest or the stadium takes that same extra second to pause, reflect, and choose the right Can, our city shows that same kind of global leadership in diversion.”

KC Can Compost is looking for volunteers to help educate fans, vendors and others at Fan Fest throughout the games. It’s an opportunity to make a tangible environmental difference while experiencing historic global match days, dog days, and headlining concerts (such as Flo Rida and Sheryl Crow) from the inside, Porter said.

“Our ‘Compost Crew’ volunteers are truly the friendly faces of our mission on-site,” she explained. “Their priority is attendee education — helping guide visitors to our designated orange cans and chatting with them about what is compostable (like event food packaging, wooden utensils, and food scraps) versus what needs to go into regular recycling or landfill bins.”

Volunteers work two-hour shifts and score a free, exclusive orange KC Can “Compost Crew” T-shirt.

This story was originally published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.