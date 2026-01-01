Frequently Asked Questions

MANAGING YOUR TICKETS

How do I add my guest(s)?



Watch this instructional video, or read on:

After completing your ticket purchase, you will receive a "Manage your Tickets" email. Click the "Manage Tickets" button.

In the Tickets panel, you'll see all your assigned and unassigned tickets. Tickets with a red dot need additional information. Click on the ticket(s) you'd like to update.

Enter each guest's name, phone number and/or email address, and ticket options (if applicable). Tip: when you enter their phone number or email address, the guest will receive a message with a link to access the Express Check-In Questionnaire (including meal preferences) and save their ticket.

Click "Save" to finish.

What happens after I submit my guests’ names?

Your guests will receive a message (via text and/or email, depending on what information you entered for them) informing them they have received a ticket to the event. They will be asked to confirm the information you provided, and they will be asked to provide a credit card to facilitate any donations they choose to make at the event and enable express check-in at the dinner.

How do I redeem a ticket that someone has sent to me?



Watch this instructional video, or read on:

When someone purchases a ticket for you and enters your email address, you'll receive a "You've got a ticket" email. Click the "Redeem Ticket" button in that email.

This will open the OneCause Family Dinner login page. The email address where you received your ticket redemption email will auto-populate. Click "Next".

If you already have a OneCause account, you'll have the option to receive a verification text message or enter your password. If you're new to OneCause, you'll be prompted to enter your phone number and will receive a verification text message. Enter the verification code, then fill in your first and last name to complete setting up your account. Follow the prompts to enter any required information, including your meal preferences and your mailing address. Click "Next".

How do I update my dietary information?



Log into the OneCause RadioActive event page and click the "My Account" button.

Your account details menu will be displayed. Click "Tickets" and then select "My Tickets" on the next screen.

Scroll down past the contact info, and you’ll find where to select your entrée, as well as where to add any additional dietary, accessibility or seating requests.

Click "Save" to finish.

CHECK-IN AND CHECK-OUT

How do I access my tickets and Check-In code?

You can access your Express Check-In QR code at any time on the Family Dinner OneCause page under My Account > Tickets > View QR Code, and will use it to check in at the venue. The code is unique to you. You may choose to save it now or come back and log in to retrieve it later.

Why do I need to enter my credit card information if my ticket has already been paid for?

Entering a credit card is strongly encouraged for the event. It will enable you to easily participate in fundraising activities and enjoy express check-in when you arrive. Your credit card is stored securely and is ONLY used for fundraising activities at RadioActive. Your card will not be charged if you do not elect to make any purchases or donations at the event.

Should you prefer to make donations by check or through a donor-advised fund (DAF), there will be a simple check-out process at the registration table after the evening’s program.

What happens after I submit my guests’ names?

Your guests will receive a message (via text and/or email, depending on what information you entered for them) informing them they have received a ticket to the event. They will be asked to confirm the information you provided, and they will be asked to provide a credit card to facilitate any donations they choose to make at the event and enable express check-in at the dinner.

ABOUT THE EVENT

Where should I park?

There is ample free parking on the farm at BoysGrow. Note that the parking lot is gravel and may be uneven in spots.

Click here for directions to BoysGrow.

Who should I contact if I have questions?

Please email Adina Duke, KCUR's Live Events Manager at adinaduke@kcur.org.