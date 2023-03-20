Missouri attorney general issues rules to restrict gender-affirming care for transgender kids

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is issuing emergency regulations that aim to keep medical providers from providing gender-affirming care to transgender children unless the providers meet stringent state requirements.

In an announcement Monday, Bailey said hormone therapy, surgery and other treatments are “experimental and fall under laws governing deceptive business practices."

The emergency regulations will require that providers tell patients about what Bailey called health risks of gender affirming care. They will also prohibit providers from administering care to children with untreated mental health problems.

Bailey said the regulations are necessary because an increasing number of children are seeking gender care.

“I am dedicated to using every legal tool at my disposal to stand in the gap and project children from being subject to inhumane science experiments,” Bailey said in a statement.

Once put in place, the emergency regulations will last for 180 days or 30 legislative days, whichever is longer.

Among the provisions are requirements that medical providers:

Disclose to patients that the use of puberty-blocker drugs or hormones to treat gender identity disorder or gender dysphoria is "experimental and is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration."

Inform patients that the FDA has warned that puberty blockers can lead to brain swelling and blindness.

Ensure that patients have received full psychological or psychiatric assessments of at least 15 separate hourly sessions over at least 18 months, and that such conditions have been treated and resolved.

Adopt and follow procedures to track for 15 years any adverse effects of gender transition for all patients.



The emergency rules also require providers to screen for autism before providing treatment.

Bailey, a Republican, has launched an investigation into the Washington University clinic that offers care to transgender minors.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

