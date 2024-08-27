Planned Parenthood challenges new Missouri law blocking Medicaid payments to its clinics

Missouri’s Planned Parenthood affiliates are asking the state administrative hearing commission to block a new law that prohibits the organization from being reimbursed for serving Medicaid patients.

The law goes into effect on Wednesday.

Nearly one in five Planned Parenthood patients in Missouri is insured through MO HealthNet, the state’s Medicaid program that serves low-income and disabled residents and has long banned funding for abortion.

The complaint to the Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission was filed after Missouri’s two Planned Parenthood affiliates say they received notifications of their termination from Medicaid, effective Wednesday.

“Despite an already overburdened health care safety net for Missouri Medicaid patients,” Planned Parenthood Great Plains and Planned Parenthood Great Rivers wrote in a joint press release, “lawmakers prioritized the legislative ‘defunding’ of Planned Parenthood this last session, harming Missourians with low incomes and forcing them to search for other providers.”

It’s the third — and Republicans hope final — attempt to end Medicaid reimbursements to any health centers affiliated with abortion providers.

Planned Parenthood alleges the state’s new restrictions violate federal Medicaid law, which protects patients’ right to choose their health care providers.

The Missouri Department of Social Services, which oversees the state’s Medicaid program, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Abortion has been banned in Missouri since 2022, but Planned Parenthood clinics in Illinois and Kansas continue to perform the procedure. In Missouri, Planned Parenthood clinics provide services such as contraceptive care, STI testing, cancer screenings and wellness checks.

Critics of the law have argued it would primarily harm low-income Missourians who could be forced to find a new provider through the state’s already strained public health safety net if Planned Parenthood cannot foot the bill for these patients long-term. This could delay critical and potentially life-saving care.

In Missouri, women on Medicaid are 10 times more likely to die within one year of pregnancy than those on private insurance, according to an August multi-year report on maternal mortality published by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

“The impact of defunding efforts will only further destabilize Missouri’s fragile safety net,” said Michelle Trupiano, executive director of Missouri Family Health Council in Monday’s press release, “by straining providers, extending wait times, and unnecessarily creating additional barriers for people accessing basic healthcare services.”

Planned Parenthood clinics in Missouri have been without Medicaid reimbursements for more than two years as prior attempts by Republicans to pass similar restrictions through the state budget were litigated and struck down in court.

Planned Parenthood says it will continue to serve Medicaid patients despite the new law.

Some clinics, including Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, have offset the cost of care with private fundraising, according to the press release.

“Planned Parenthood’s doors remain open so patients can get the affordable, accessible care they rely on,” said Richard Muniz, interim president & CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, “as we challenge the state’s latest, illegal attempt to exclude us from participating in the Medicaid program.”

This story was originally published by the Missouri Independent.