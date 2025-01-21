Missouri voters protected abortion up to 'fetal viability.' Now GOP lawmakers want to define that

The day he was sworn in as speaker of the Missouri House, Jon Patterson declared that defining fetal viability could be a difficult task.

A surgeon serving his fourth term in the legislature, Patterson said despite the vagueness of the medical phrase, the decision by voters to overturn Missouri’s abortion ban means lawmakers have no choice but to try.

“What I’ll tell you is, if you took 10 doctors and lined them up and said ‘what’s the definition of fetal viability,’ you’d get 10 different answers,” Patterson said at a press conference last week. “Our citizens deserve to know what these are, and I think that’s a debate worth having.”

Fetal viability may be the crux of how anti-abortion lawmakers target the procedure. The constitutional amendment approved by voters protects abortion access up until the point of fetal viability, the time in pregnancy when a fetus can survive on its own outside the womb without extraordinary medical interventions.

Viability is generally considered to be about the mid-point in pregnancy, between 20 and 24 weeks, though there is no exact gestational definition. In addition to pondering putting a new amendment on the ballot, anti-abortion lawmakers are looking for path around the constitutional restrictions, including granting personhood beginning at the moment of conception.

Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chair of the Missouri section of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said attempting to legislate a single definition or gestational age of viability would be a fool’s errand.

McNicholas, who performed abortions in Missouri prior to the state’s ban in 2022, said viability early in pregnancy differentiates between a pregnancy that is miscarrying or not. Later in pregnancy, the word is used to estimate the probability a fetus could survive outside the womb.

Doctors, she said, use factors including gestational age, the mother’s health and genetic conditions of the fetus to determine viability. But extenuating circumstances, like the availability of a NICU, can also be factors.

“Like all attempts to legislate, regulate pregnancy care in general, it’s dangerous,” she said. “It means that you are trying to force an incredible variation of gray spectrum into a black or white box, which means that no matter what, people will be getting the wrong care, and care driven by politics and not by healthcare or science.”

McNicholas said in her experience, those who’ve sought out abortions that could be considered past the point of fetal viability often did so for one of three reasons: They recently received new medical information that led them to choose to end a wanted pregnancy; they don’t learn they are pregnant until much later, inducing because they have inconsistent menstrual cycles or because they are young; or they tried to get an abortion earlier in pregnancy but couldn’t because of barriers to access.

“I’m hoping that, as a physician, Dr. Patterson will be able to take a step back from politics, which he has in the past,” McNicholas added. “It is incredibly valuable that he is a physician, and I hope that experience in medicine and science will help to shape this.”

Patterson has repeatedly said he will respect the will of the voters, who passed Amendment 3 by a slim margin of 51% in November. But he said lawmakers also need to give voters clarity.

“What is the definition of extraordinary measures?” Patterson asked. “Is it a ventilator? Is it IVs?”

Across the Capitol rotunda, Missouri senators have also been contemplating their next move.

“We owe it to voters to address this issue in a way that reflects the values of our state,” Senate President Pro Tem Cindy O’Laughlin said earlier this month. “Whether that means pursuing a full repeal or making adjustments — such as including exceptions for certain cases — I’m committed to ensuring the laws governing this issue are both transparent and reflective of what Missourians truly want.”

While the amendment is now part of the state constitution, no abortions have begun again in Missouri.

Planned Parenthood is currently suing the state in an attempt to restore access by taking down existing laws regulating abortion providers, also known as TRAP laws. Without a judge striking down these laws as unconstitutional under Amendment 3, clinics are unable to gain licensure to start performing abortions again.

Missourians haven’t had widespread abortion access in years, but all access was officially cut off in June 2022, when a trigger law with exceptions only for medical emergencies went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

As lawmakers begin to receive committee assignments this week, Missourians will soon get a better understanding of how the GOP supermajority will respond to the Amendment 3 vote.

So far, anti-abortion lawmakers and activists have said all ideas are welcome.

“I’m very open-minded about what’s out there,” said Sam Lee, a longtime anti-abortion activist and lobbyist who has been tracking the dozens of pieces of legislation filed this year aiming to curb or repeal Amendment 3.

One piece of legislation, a house joint resolution filed by state Rep. Melanie Stinnett of Springfield, seeks to put before voters a constitutional amendment that would ban abortions with limited exceptions for medical emergencies, fetal anomalies (but not diagnosed disabilities) and rape or incest, but only if the survivor is fewer than 12 weeks pregnant and has reported the crime to police.

It would also ask voters if they want to ban gender-affirming care for minors, clarify the right to treatment for ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages and ensure a pregnant patient’s ability to sue in cases of medical neglect.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Missouri House Speaker Jon Patterson repeatedly said he will respect the will of the voters on Amendment 3. But he said lawmakers also need to give voters clarity.

Stinnett was also chosen by Patterson to lead a working group of House Republicans to discuss ways they could address Amendment 3, considering approaches from statutory changes to partial or full repeals.

Asked if any particular ideas or strategies are rising to the top, she said it’s too soon to say.

“My goal really is just to focus on the policy and making sure that what we pass is the best policy possible,” she said. “Then those decisions will be made when the time comes.”

Lee said while he expects plenty of debate around what to put before votes, he has cautioned lawmakers against attempting to amend the language within Amendment 3 specifically.

There’s a chance that if tough restrictions are upheld by the courts, he said, Planned Parenthood may not reopen its doors for abortion.

Bonyen Lee-Gilmore, a member of What’s Next, said this debate around fetal viability was avoidable.

What’s Next is a coalition of abortion-rights organizers and activists who previously called for a constitutional amendment with no restrictions on abortion, arguing that Amendment 3 granted lawmakers too much control and created an “unsolvable problem.”

“At every stage we were warning voters that Amendment 3 further entrenches a problem that we can’t solve,” she said. “It invites the government in to regulate abortion. It demands a definition of viability, and we are now living the reality that many of us were warning about.”

Michael Wolff, a former chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court and dean emeritus at the St. Louis University School of Law, disagrees.

Wolff, who helped advise the coalition that crafted Amendment 3’s language, said the amendment clearly defines fetal viability as “the point in pregnancy when, in the good faith judgement of a treating health care professional and based on the particular facts of the case, there is a significant likelihood of the fetus’s sustained survival outside the uterus without the application of extraordinary medical measures.”

That definition, he said, puts medical professionals in the driver’s seat.

“I don’t know what business the legislature has in providing a new definition or trying to improve on it,” he said. “ … The area between fetal viability and child birth is where the legislature gets to do its work, but it doesn’t get to define that boundary of fetal viability.”

If lawmakers attempt to define viability, he said they would be in violation of the constitution and whatever they do would be unenforceable.

“A whole lot of the state’s other problems are going to suffer from inattention if they spend all their time defining something that’s already defined,” he said. “But that’s their business.”

McNicholas, who recently stepped down as medical director of Planned Parenthood Great Rivers based out of St. Louis, is more confident in what Republicans might be able to achieve.

“One of the things I certainly have learned in almost two decades of practicing in Missouri, is that anti abortion extremists are innovative,” McNicholas said. “They will continue to do what they can to eliminate access for patients.”

This story was originally published by the Missouri Independent.