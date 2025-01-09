© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Weather-related closings and delays.
Up To Date

Planned Parenthood is fighting to restart abortions in Missouri, but licensing remains a big question

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published January 9, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Planned Parenthood in Missouri is not receiving Medicaid reimbursement after a new state law took effect.
Erika Peepo
/
Missouri Business Alert
Kansas City Judge Jerri Zhang temporarily lifted the overall ban on the procedure in December, however kept several restrictions on the books, including one that requires Planned Parenthood to get licensed by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

A Kansas City judge temporarily lifted Missouri's abortion ban in December. However, she left licensing restrictions on the books, which means it's impossible for Planned Parenthood Great Plains to resume performing the procedure yet.

It’s been two months since Missouri voters passed Amendment 3, which enshrined the right to an abortion in the state constitution. And yet, the procedure remains unavailable in the state.

Jackson County Judge Jerri Zhang temporarily lifted the overall ban on the procedure in December, but kept several restrictions on the books — including a critical that requires clinics to get licensed by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Emily Wales, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, says this sort of licensing requirement isn't typical for health care providers, and she views the statute as "an overreach by the government."

"What really is problematic is having the state come in and say, 'Here is how you have to operate,'" Wales told KCUR's Up To Date on Wednesday.

Planned Parenthood has asked Zhang to reconsider her order to include the removal of licensing restrictions, on the grounds that they are discriminatory.

"Motions for reconsideration are certainly not really common," says Wales. "I think at the very least, she will know that it is an extraordinary ask, and it's also an extraordinary case."

Wales says she expects for the Missouri Attorney General's Office to challenge any decision made by the judge, which could come within the month.

