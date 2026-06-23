Medication abortion available in Kansas City again for the first time in years

Planned Parenthood Great Plains said Monday, June 22, 2026, that its affiliates around the state would immediately be expanding abortion accessibility.

The decision comes just days after Jackson County Judge Jerri Zhang restored access to the abortion pill last week.

Over the weekend, Planned Parenthood health centers across Missouri began providing medication abortions to patients seeking care, marking the first such accessibility since 2018.

However, several restrictions remain.

As of now, the ruling still limits abortion services to clinics in Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia. It also prohibits Telehealth services, meaning patients can only schedule appointments in person.

“We know Telehealth is an important way to reduce barriers,” said Margot Riphagen-Dunn, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Rivers in a virtual press conference Monday morning. “We will communicate any updates on service availability as soon as we're able, and that does include service availability beyond St. Louis, Kansas City, and Columbia.”

Cassandra Isobelle Flores Abortion services are only available to clinics in Kansas City, St. Louis and Colombia. Planned Parenthood Great Plains said on Monday that they're planning to expand service availability beyond selected cities.

Nurse practitioners or physician assistants will also be unable to provide any abortion services, including medication abortions.

Advocates say another challenge is Amendment 3, the ballot issue Republican lawmakers have put on the November, 2026, ballot. It would impose a new abortion ban and repeal the reproductive rights that voters approved in a ballot measure also named Amendment 3 in 2024.

This means reinstating a ban on all abortion services, including medication abortions. Limited exceptions include medical emergencies, fatal fetal anomalies and for survivors of rape and incest in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Gillian Wilcox, director of litigation at the ACLU of Missouri, said they’re expecting an appeal in the future.

“But (the judge's) decision is in effect and that is the decision that the providers are relying on to provide this necessary medical care,” Wilcox said. “That remains in effect until November.”

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway stated plans to “expeditiously” appeal the decision to the Missouri Supreme Court in a statement Thursday. This effort was backed by State Governor Mike Kehoe in a statement Friday .

“Now more than ever, it’s critical for Missourians to vote YES on Amendment 3 in November and make it abundantly clear that our state stands for life and the protection of mothers,” Kehoe said.

Yesterday’s ruling in Jackson County is disappointing, dangerous, and puts the safety of Missouri women in jeopardy.



Abortion providers will no longer be held to basic standards that keep patients safe and hold clinics accountable.



I stand behind @AGCHanaway in appealing this… — Governor Mike Kehoe (@GovMikeKehoe) June 19, 2026

But abortion rights providers and supporters view this November’s Amendment 3 as misleading and an attempt to overturn the Thursday ruling.

Dr. Selina Sandoval, Associate Medical Director of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, said it’s crucial to have the full range of evidence-based options when it comes to abortion services.

“Patients may like that the medication induces what feels like a more little natural process to them. Other patients might feel like they have comfort measures and stress relievers in their own home,” Dr. Sandoval said. “It's really important that we're respecting their boundaries and respecting the autonomy over their bodies.”