Kansas City will give $19 million to housing and business projects east of Troost. Here's where

A pair of high-profile projects at 18th and Vine — restoring the Boone Theater and its Kansas City jazz legacy, along with transforming the long-vacant Workhouse Castle into a boutique hotel — are just a few of the just-funded redevelopment initiatives aimed at buoying small business and tackling challenges in Kansas City’s urban core.

The City of Kansas City, Missouri, in partnership with the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City (EDCKC) and the Central City Economic Development (CCED) Sales Tax Board, has announced the approval of about $19 million for 15 projects in the 3rd and 5th council districts.

“These investments directly support the kind of development our community deserves: projects that create jobs, deliver new housing, expand local businesses, and reinforce the cultural and economic vibrancy of our central city neighborhoods,” said Tracey Lewis, president and CEO of EDCKC.

Funding for the projects is expected to create about 1,426 construction jobs — and 379 permanent positions — while ultimately tackling challenges from affordable housing to blight remediation and boosting commercial and arts and culture initiatives, the EDCKC said.

The 15 approved projects and funding totals include:

Parade Park Homes Redevelopment — $5,000,000 to support Phase 1 of its transformation into 480 units of mixed-income housing and 10,000 square feet of commercial space.

BT Washington Wheatley Townhomes — $1,825,130 to build 15 attainable townhomes designed to blend with the historic character of the neighborhood while promoting stability and ownership.

21 Vine Live + Work — $850,000 to develop five live/work townhomes that offer combined living and workspace for small business owners and workforce residents.

Hope Center Housing — $1,909,373 for 21 new energy-efficient homes that provide affordable homeownership opportunities for working families.

Taylor Wilmore / Startland News The future site for BLAQUE at 2534 Prospect Ave in Kansas City, Missouri.

— $618,817 to revitalize the area around the new BLAQUE site, supporting youth and family engagement through a community-centered redevelopment. Prairie Style Two Flat Renovation — $286,787 to upgrade a historic two-family flat with modern energy-efficient features while preserving its architectural character.



— $286,787 to upgrade a historic two-family flat with modern energy-efficient features while preserving its architectural character. Ageless Adventures, LLC — $427,000 to create an innovative adult day services center focused on cross-generational connections in the 3rd District.

Taylor Wilmore / Startland News The Historic Boone Theater redevelopment project at 1701 E. 18th St. in Kansas City, Missouri.

— $1,376,032 to restore and transform the theater into a cultural venue celebrating Kansas City’s jazz legacy, with space for film, media, and events. Incarceration and Health Diversion Program — $500,000 to develop inpatient psychiatric housing at 2715 Swope Parkway as an alternative to emergency hospitalization.



— $500,000 to develop inpatient psychiatric housing at 2715 Swope Parkway as an alternative to emergency hospitalization. The Residences at Overlook — $1,000,000 for 146 new housing units aimed at retaining and attracting residents, with a focus on “missing middle” housing.

Multistudio Rendering of the proposed restoration of Satchel Paige's former home in Kansas City, Missouri.

— $633,643 for two new affordable townhomes that will repurpose vacant lots into quality housing for low- to moderate-income families. The Lineage Distribution Center — $1,000,000 to replace a former grocery store with a 45,000 square foot light industrial facility that will bring jobs to the Prospect Corridor.

“This funding is not just about buildings — it’s about people, families, and neighborhoods,” said Melissa Patterson Hazley, Kansas City Council member for the 3rd District. “These projects represent real, tangible steps toward more equitable development.”

The CCED program is funded by a voter-approved ⅛-cent sales tax to support catalytic economic development within the 3rd and 5th districts. The area’s boundaries are defined on the north by 9th Street, the south by Gregory Boulevard, the east at Indiana Avenue, and the west by Paseo Boulevard.

Since its inception in 2017, the program has invested in more than 60 projects, supporting job creation, housing affordability, and small business growth.

“With the approval of these 15 projects, the CCED sales tax district is creating opportunities for people,” said Mathew Oates, a board member for the CCED. “We’re adding everything from affordable rentals to chances for homeownership, bringing support services closer to where people need them, and increasing workforce opportunities along major public transit routes. Together, these efforts form real pathways to mobility, improving the quality of life for the residents of the central city.”

This story was originally published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.

