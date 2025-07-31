Missouri home prices reach all-time high while sales fall to a decade low

COLUMBIA — The median selling price of Missouri homes in the first half of 2025 was the highest on record, according to a June report from Missouri Realtors.

That price was $269,000, the report showed.

However, Boone County's housing market is still strong, Columbia Realtor Alice Leeper said.

"We're still really pretty strong," Leeper said. "Boone County saw an increase of 6% in unit sales from last month to this month, and that translates to roughly 8% higher than what the sales were at this time last year."

The new report from Missouri Realtors showed both highs and lows in Missouri's housing market.

Through June, 34,690 residential properties were sold in the state — the lowest number for half a year since at least 2015.

"The number is slightly less year-to-date than it was last year, and by slightly less I mean like four-tenths of a percent," Leeper said. "So it's not showing a gigantic decline in sales in the state of Missouri, but you know, a little bit less."

