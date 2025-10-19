How Kansas City plans to turn empty storefronts into a World Cup stage for local businesses

Applications are now open for grants of up to $10,000 for businesses and artists who want to activate underutilized or vacant commercial spaces in the downtown area during the coming FIFA World Cup to showcase Kansas City’s entrepreneurial spirit.

Funds awarded through the just-detailed Open Doors! Program — crafted through a partnership between the City of Kansas City, Missouri’s KC BizCare office and the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City (EDCKC) — are expected to be used to support build-out, inventory, and operational costs for retail pop-up activations. The initiative also provides lease subsidy stipends for property owners.

"This program is built for Kansas City makers, artists, and small businesses who are ready to grow,” said Tracey Lewis, president and CEO of EDCKC. “By pairing them with property owners and removing barriers, Open Doors! turns ideas into real storefronts that create jobs and visibility. The goal is simple: give local talent a stage.”

Initially announced as a concept in June, the program later earned significant financial support from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation and IKEA. Open Doors! officially went live Tuesday.

In addition to working capital grant funding, the program offers access to technical assistance in lease negotiation, build-out, marketing, financial and legal services, access to capital, and resource navigation.

Successful applicants are expected to be matched with vacant properties no later than February 2026, said Nia Webster, assistant director of the Neighborhood Services Department for KCMO, which oversees the KC BizCare Office.

Tommy Felts / Startland News Nia Webster, assistant director of the Neighborhood Services Department for KCMO, and Janá Wagner, division manager for the KC BizCare office, lead a World Cup ESO Lunch and Learn session in September at City Hall

Organizers specifically are seeking property owners with vacant storefronts located in downtown Kansas City, within commercial/business districts, and along the streetcar line; as well as established small businesses and artists with retail-ready products and a strong sales history.

“Participants should be prepared to operate a pop-up storefront at least four days a week during the World Cup. This is a chance to gain international exposure while celebrating Kansas City’s unique identity,” the city said in a press release.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is slated to run June 11 to July 17, with as many as 650,000 visitors expected.

“Open Doors! will enhance our City’s neighborhoods for the World Cup and long after,” said Wes Rogers, council member for Kansas City’s 2nd District and chair of the city’s Small Business Task Force. “By incentivizing our property owners and small businesses to revitalize our storefronts, we will build stronger, safer neighborhoods, and in doing so, we will also increase our tax base.”

The program is part of a broader effort to prepare Kansas City for the World Cup and continues efforts by Kansas City, Missouri, and EDCKC to drive commerce and engagement. The two entities already have collaborated on such related initiatives as Kiva KC, Savings Match, Social Impact Pitch Competition and Back to Business Vandalism Fund.

Open Doors! Specifically demonstrates the power of partnership in action, said Lewis.

“By connecting entrepreneurs, artists, and property owners, we’re transforming vacant spaces into vibrant places — and showcasing the innovation, creativity, and community spirit that define Kansas City,” he said.

This article was originally published in Startland News, a fellow member of the Kansas City Media Collective