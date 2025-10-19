© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCUR 89.3 is operating at low power to allow tower repairs. Our stream remains online at KCUR.org and the NPR app
World Cup: Kansas City
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to Kansas City, the smallest of 16 host cities across North America. We're following how preparations are shaping up and how this massive event is changing our city — well beyond the tournament.

How Kansas City plans to turn empty storefronts into a World Cup stage for local businesses

Startland News | By Tommy Felts
Published October 19, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
The former Guevel space at 1828 Grand Boulevard, near the KC Streetcar line in the Crossroads Arts District
Nikki Overfelt Chifalu
/
Startland News
The former Guevel space at 1828 Grand Boulevard, near the KC Streetcar line in the Crossroads Arts District.

The city will fund entrepreneurs, artists and leasing support for landlords who open pop-up shops in vacant buildings for the thousands of people who come to Kansas City for the World Cup next year. $10,000 grants will be available through the newly announced Open Doors! Program.

Applications are now open for grants of up to $10,000 for businesses and artists who want to activate underutilized or vacant commercial spaces in the downtown area during the coming FIFA World Cup to showcase Kansas City’s entrepreneurial spirit.

Funds awarded through the just-detailed Open Doors! Program — crafted through a partnership between the City of Kansas City, Missouri’s KC BizCare office and the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City (EDCKC) — are expected to be used to support build-out, inventory, and operational costs for retail pop-up activations. The initiative also provides lease subsidy stipends for property owners.

"This program is built for Kansas City makers, artists, and small businesses who are ready to grow,” said Tracey Lewis, president and CEO of EDCKC. “By pairing them with property owners and removing barriers, Open Doors! turns ideas into real storefronts that create jobs and visibility. The goal is simple: give local talent a stage.”

Initially announced as a concept in June, the program later earned significant financial support from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation and IKEA. Open Doors! officially went live Tuesday.

In addition to working capital grant funding, the program offers access to technical assistance in lease negotiation, build-out, marketing, financial and legal services, access to capital, and resource navigation.

Successful applicants are expected to be matched with vacant properties no later than February 2026, said Nia Webster, assistant director of the Neighborhood Services Department for KCMO, which oversees the KC BizCare Office.

Nia Webster, assistant director of the Neighborhood Services Department for KCMO, and Janá Wagner, division manager for the KC BizCare office, lead a World Cup ESO Lunch and Learn session in September at City Hall
Tommy Felts
/
Startland News
Nia Webster, assistant director of the Neighborhood Services Department for KCMO, and Janá Wagner, division manager for the KC BizCare office, lead a World Cup ESO Lunch and Learn session in September at City Hall

Organizers specifically are seeking property owners with vacant storefronts located in downtown Kansas City, within commercial/business districts, and along the streetcar line; as well as established small businesses and artists with retail-ready products and a strong sales history.

“Participants should be prepared to operate a pop-up storefront at least four days a week during the World Cup. This is a chance to gain international exposure while celebrating Kansas City’s unique identity,” the city said in a press release.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is slated to run June 11 to July 17, with as many as 650,000 visitors expected.

“Open Doors! will enhance our City’s neighborhoods for the World Cup and long after,” said Wes Rogers, council member for Kansas City’s 2nd District and chair of the city’s Small Business Task Force. “By incentivizing our property owners and small businesses to revitalize our storefronts, we will build stronger, safer neighborhoods, and in doing so, we will also increase our tax base.”

The program is part of a broader effort to prepare Kansas City for the World Cup and continues efforts by Kansas City, Missouri, and EDCKC to drive commerce and engagement. The two entities already have collaborated on such related initiatives as Kiva KC, Savings Match, Social Impact Pitch Competition and Back to Business Vandalism Fund.

Open Doors! Specifically demonstrates the power of partnership in action, said Lewis.

“By connecting entrepreneurs, artists, and property owners, we’re transforming vacant spaces into vibrant places — and showcasing the innovation, creativity, and community spirit that define Kansas City,” he said.

This article was originally published in Startland News, a fellow member of the Kansas City Media Collective
Tags
Housing & Development Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)Economic DevelopmentEconomic Development Corporation of Kansas CityKauffman FoundationentrepreneurshipWorld CupWorld Cup KCdowntownCrossroads
Tommy Felts
Tommy Felts is editor-in-chief for Startland News, a Kansas City-based nonprofit newsroom that uses storytelling to elevate the region’s startup community of entrepreneurs, innovators, hustlers, creatives and risk-takers.
See stories by Tommy Felts
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR