Missouri pedestrian fatalities have risen 22% this year. Does the state need a new strategy?

Last year was the deadliest on record for Missouri pedestrians, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Not including bicyclists, there were 105 pedestrian fatalities in the state through Nov. 9, 2024.

But so far this year, there have been 128 — a troubling 22% increase. If bicyclists are included, 166 non-motorists died last year in collisions with vehicles.

Jon Nelson, MoDOT's state highway safety and traffic engineer, said the number reflects a distressing pattern.

"We are having trouble making progress," Nelson said, "Compared to 10 years ago, people are driving faster and are more distracted on their phones — and pedestrians are probably more distracted on their phones, too."

While overall traffic fatalities in Missouri declined slightly in 2024, pedestrian deaths continue to rise. Nelson attributed the increase to several overlapping factors.

"Cumulatively over the past decade — distraction, speed, larger vehicles, impairment, more people walking on high-speed roads — all of these things are stacking on top of each other and contributing to these crashes," he said.

Over the past 10 years, pedestrian fatalities in Missouri have been climbing steadily despite a series of safety campaigns. MoDOT launched "Show Me Zero," the state's overarching highway safety plan, in 2021, followed by more localized efforts such as "Heads Up St. Louis," aimed at curbing distracted driving and encouraging safer behavior for everyone on the road. Still, the numbers remain high.

Active transportation

Missouri is one of only four states in the country without a statewide active transportation plan, which is a coordinated strategy that defines how to improve safety and infrastructure for people who walk, bike or use other non-motorized forms of transportation. About 125,000 Missourians report walking or biking to work.

Nelson said the overall Show-Me Zero plan includes several strategies, such as reducing traffic speeds and public education, that address pedestrian safety.

"We are looking into whether it makes sense for us to have a statewide active transportation plan," he said.

Missouri's long-range transportation plan, most recently adopted in 2018, set goals for the next 25 years. However, projects related to walking and biking are still categorized as "unfunded needs" by the statewide transportation framework. The plan is set to be updated by Dec. 31.

Jackson Hotaling, project director for Missourians for Responsible Transportation, said the deadline is an opportunity for the state to acknowledge the importance of pedestrian and non-motorized transportation.

"This is the moment for Missouri to show it values every road user," Hotaling said. "The framework we have works well for roads and bridges, but for sidewalks and trails there isn't state money. There isn't really much done beyond identifying needs."

Hotaling said Missouri's local-first approach leaves many communities stranded.

The state's grassroots approach is great for well-resourced communities, but leaves out communities that don't have city staff capacity or match funding for federal grants, he said.

"Forty-six other states already have statewide active transportation frameworks, with dedicated staff and advisory committees," Hotaling said. "Right now, if a community wants to build a sidewalk or a trail, they're either hosting bake sales to raise funds or trying to get unreliable federal money. Without state support, those projects stay on paper."

Columbia in focus

In 2016, Columbia became the first city in Missouri — and the 22nd in the country — to adopt a Vision Zero resolution to end traffic fatalities.

Not including bicyclists, four pedestrians died in Columbia in 2023. Last year, that number dropped to two. According to news media reports so far this year, there have been no recorded pedestrian fatalities within city limits.

"Being a Vision Zero city gives you tools to apply for grants like Safe Streets for All. It helps us move from just talking about safety to actually building it," said McKenzie Ortiz, advocacy coordinator at Local Motion, a Columbia-based nonprofit focused on street safety.

Columbia has also implemented a policy requiring roads to be designed for all users — drivers, cyclists, pedestrians and transit riders.

"In Columbia, if you build a new property and there's no sidewalk, you have to include one," Ortiz said. "That simple rule keeps people from walking in traffic."

Still, Columbia's greatest risks come from the roads it doesn't control. Many of the city's most dangerous corridors, such as Business Loop, Providence Road, and College Avenue, are owned and maintained by MoDOT.

"The fatalities we've seen in Columbia are happening on MoDOT roads," Ortiz said. "Local streets are narrower and slower, but those state routes are wider, faster, and carry much heavier traffic."

Funding structures also create disparities between cities and small towns.

"The way we fund sidewalk projects is fundamentally broken, especially in rural areas," Ortiz said, "People are literally walking on the sides of highways because their towns can't afford to put sidewalks in. Columbia has access to grants and can cost-share with MoDOT, but smaller communities just can't."

The road ahead

Hotaling said the problem goes beyond budgets — it's about how Missouri designs its roads.

"They're designed to move people through communities, not to let people live in them," Hotaling said. "Adding more lanes might make cars go faster, but it makes the roads far deadlier for anyone outside a vehicle."

Nelson said MoDOT is taking steps to reverse the rise in pedestrian deaths.

"Over the next five years, we're spending more than $600 million on safety improvements, which is unprecedented," he said. "We've also dedicated 15% of our annual safety funds specifically to pedestrian safety improvements, something we've never done before."

Advocates welcome the increased attention, but argue that the state's priorities are still skewed.

"MoDOT is a huge agency with many competing interests," Hotaling said. "They've proven they can find $3 billion to expand Interstate 70 very quickly. If we can find that kind of money for more lanes, we can find the ambition to make streets safer. Otherwise, more people will keep dying on Missouri's roads."



