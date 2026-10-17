Kansas City's East Crossroads expands with oyster bar, remodeled Tiki Taco and more

This half city block of the East Crossroads — in Andy Surface’s family since the mid-1880s — has been a witness to change through the decades as Kansas City’s fortunes have risen and fallen with trends of the day.

“I’ve seen a couple of times where downtown was going bad … to the heights in the last five to 10 years,” Surface said recently. “A lot of family-owned businesses are moving in.”

Indeed. After teaming with Ryan Holcomb, developer and senior sales associate with Fishman Commercial Real Estate in Overland Park, Surface is welcoming several new tenants to his property. A business already in the space is so popular, it plans to expand.

The Shuckers Union

Described as a friendly neighborhood oyster bar, The Shuckers Union is taking over a 2,300-square-foot space at 1739 Oak St. for a December opening.

Customers will first see its raw bar stacked with oysters, crab legs, shrimp cocktails and more. It also will offer lobster rolls and a handful of upscale desserts such as chocolate mousse, as well as have a full bar.

Partner Brandon Hayden wants it to be downtown’s “before or after space” — oysters and a “fun glass of bubbles” before an event, and perhaps an espresso martini and great dessert after.

He attended an oyster symposium in January in Houston, Texas — how to grow, how to ship — as well as networking. He recently catered a private dinner. Soon he’s headed to Atlanta, Georgia, for Landlocked, the signature fundraising event for Oyster South, which includes members of the scientific, restaurant, farming and food-writing communities involved with Southern oyster aquaculture.

“All I think about is oysters,” Hayden said, adding that it is essential to get out and meet the farmers.

Joyce Smith / Startland News Outside the new The Shuckers Union at 1739 Oak St. in the East Crossroads.

One might grow oysters in the mud while another grows them on top of the water in floating bags. Others grow them directly on the beach.

“It is important to learn the farmer’s stories so I can tell my customers about the people who grow them,” he said. “It’s like wine. There is so much to it. The Farmer’s Matrix for oysters, so intriguing.”

The Shuckers Union also will have a mobile raw bar for catering events — from 50 oysters for a home gathering to large weddings.

Hayden first learned to shuck at the former Coast to Coast Pub in Martin City. It offered $1 oysters nights so he got in a lot of practice. He has since worked at Sea Capitán Cocina Costera in the South Plaza, the former Aqua Penny’s in Leawood and The Parker Hollow in Parkville. He is a certified oyster ambassador through the Oyster Master Guild.

His partner in The Shuckers Union is Brad Barta, who served as a chef in the U.S. Army and at several local restaurants.

They liked the Crossroads space for its location in the heart of the city.

“In the middle of town, manageable, and I didn’t want it to feel too big. It’s a size we can control,” Hayden said. “If I’m going to open a restaurant I’m going to be there all the time. You can find me and I can make you feel appreciated.”

They plan to open Wednesdays through Saturdays and maybe later add a fifth night.

Kata Nori Hand Roll Bar

Since opening at 404 E. 18th St. in September 2023, Kata Nori Hand Roll Bar has built up a loyal following. Now it’s adding a location at Overland Park’s Hawthorne Plaza to its plate for a scheduled November opening.

Then it will expand its Crossroads spot.

Joyce Smith / Startland News Kata Nori Hand Roll Bar at 404 E. 18th St. in Kansas City’s East Crossroads.

Kata Nori is taking an 800-square-foot corner space — next door at 400 E. 18th St. — for a bar with limited seating. It’s expected to serve Japanese cocktails, a sake menu and perhaps limited bites. The space is also set to feature an opening to the 24-seat restaurant so it can serve as a waiting area for diners.

“It will allow people to hang out a little longer,” said Chris Connors, bar director. “We really enjoy being in the Crossroads and (are) excited to have another space to express ourselves creatively. And we are excited for this new generation of the Crossroads.”

Tiki Taco

Tiki Taco has opened after remodeling the 2,500-square-foot freestanding former Double Shift Brewing Co. building at 412 E. 18th St.

CEO Eric Knott said the location felt like a perfect fit, especially with other local brands nearby such as Grinders Pizza, King G, Cosmo Burger XR, Jim’s Alley Bar and Take Care by OLEO Coffee.

It’s the locally owned chain’s seventh location. Three more are opening soon — south Overland Park, Metro North Crossing in the Northland, and Lawrence.

Joyce Smith / Startland News Tiki Taco’s new space in the 2,500-square-foot, remodeled former Double Shift Brewing Co. building at 412 E. 18th St.

Moody Sue's

The “working person’s” bar is taking a 1,600-square-foot space at 406 E. 18th St., just east of Kata Nori, for a mid-November opening.

Owner Susan Skelding said it will be a neighborhood bar where the person on the lease is the one behind the bar, a place of refuge in an era of $16 cocktails and $6 cans of beer. It will be built around real community, cold beer and “lots and lots of country music.”

She will have more to share soon, Skelding said.

Surface recently invested “a lot of money” in infrastructure to his properties including resurfacing a parking lot, and new roofs, he said.

Holcomb, the developer and senior sales associate with Fishman, is in negotiations for the 2,500-square-foot former Nimble Brewing space at 1735 Oak. It has a bar and garage door opening into the brewers alley.

Joyce Smith / Startland News A 2,500-square-foot former martial arts studio at 1737 Oak is still available for redevelopment.

A 2,500-square-foot former martial arts studio at 1737 Oak is still available.

“The area has good synergy with iTap (International Tap House), Grinders, King G. The ever eastward expansion of the Crossroads,” Holcomb said. “I think these spaces have sat underutilized and vacant for years and people are noticing. It gives them a chance to get their business off the ground level without having $10,000 in rent due every month.”

The East Crossroads lost Parlor food hall, 1707 Locust St., in August after eight years, and Session Taco closed after nine years at 409 E. 18th because of a company downsizing that has continued with its St. Louis locations.

However, nearby Anjin— which just opened at 1708 Oak St. in July 2025 — recently made The New York Times “The Restaurant List,” the publication’s 50 favorite restaurants across the country. Bon Appétit selected the 20-seat izakaya restaurant as one of “The 19 Best New Restaurants 2026.”

This story was first published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.