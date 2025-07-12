Want to explore Kansas City's Crossroads Arts District? Start with this beginner's guide

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

From an industrial hub to film distribution center, to a groundbreaking warehouse-style art haven, and now a de facto cuisine and tech incubator, Kansas City’s Crossroads Arts District encapsulates most of what makes this city unique.

When we talk about the Crossroads, we tend to mean the center-of-Kansas City-area bounded on the north by Interstate 670, on the east by Highway 71, on the south by the tracks and the east by Broadway.

These days, the Crossroads is home to busy arts and culture spaces, breweries and cafes, and restaurants that show off Kansas City’s vibrant past and diverse future.

At the crossroad of industry and art

Visit KC In the Crossroads Arts District, converted warehouses and industrial buildings house art galleries, shops, businesses, and restaurants.

The Crossroads Arts District’s transformation – or transformations, plural – is nothing short of remarkable.

Once an area of great industrial might, in the early 20th century this area was known as "Film Row." It hosted distribution centers for major Hollywood studios from the 1920s to 1960s – MGM and Disney included.

Following the decline of the industry, Kansas City experienced an ‘80s warehouse-to-arts-lofts revival (like many American cities) led by ceramicist Jim Leedy. Leedy himself converted a warehouse into artist studios and inspired others to follow; the movement turned discarded industrial buildings into a vibrant gallery scene that thrives to this day.

Congress is close to defunding public media. Local journalism is at risk right now, but there's still time to help. Find out more.

Leedy and other local arts legends also set the tone with happenings, including a defining arts series that many cities across the U.S. also boast: “First Fridays.” These days, on the first Friday of every month, dozens of galleries stay open late and streets fill with music, food trucks and vendors. Attendance is often in the thousands.

During this era, the district also embraced the craft brewing trend — particularly around “Brewer’s Alley” — and welcomed contemporary restaurants, boutique shops, and design firms.

It’s in the Crossroads where you’ll find two of Kansas City’s most prominent jazz clubs, the Green Lady Lounge and the Black Dolphin. (Check out KCUR’s guide to live jazz around town.

In 2011, the iconic Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts was completed on its northern edge, reinforcing the area's cultural prominence with world-class performances in a striking Moshe Safdie-designed venue. Modern revitalization efforts include tech and entrepreneurial ventures, thanks in part to early adoption of Google Fiber, and the KC Streetcar has improved connectivity through downtown – and soon all the way to UMKC.

Today, the Crossroads Arts District is a dynamic fusion of historic architecture — note the Western Auto Building and Rieger Hotel — and contemporary arts, entertainment and innovation.

Is it the city’s most iconic district of the moment? That’s a very tough question to answer, but it certainly is our creative heart.

Must-see Crossroads art galleries

Leedy-Voulkos Art Center The Leedy-Voulkos Art Center is a pioneer of the conversion from industrial area to artist hub.

We can’t talk about the Crossroads Arts District without first highlighting the artists who call it home.

Leedy‑Voulkos Art Center, 2012 Baltimore Ave.

Established in 1985 by the legendary Leedy discussed above, this local-artist-forward gallery and exhibition center is an artist-run incubator credited with being instrumental in the area's revival.

Blue Gallery, 118 Southwest Blvd.

Perhaps the most prominent artsy-art gallery in the district, and one that has garnered numerous awards. Blue Gallery brings in national names while championing locals, too, in a mod-yet-mecantile-ish venue (lots of white space and angles with timber framing).

Sherry Leedy Contemporary Art, 2004 Baltimore Ave.

Self-dubbed “one of the oldest sustained art galleries in Kansas City and the Midwest,” they are known for showcasing dynamic regional and national works.

Cerbera Gallery, 2011 Baltimore Ave.

Smaller but well-regarded and distinguishing itself for arts exhibition consulting services. Cerbera offers a diversity of fine art, prints, ceramics and mixed media.

The KCAI Crossroads Gallery, 1819 Grand Blvd.

This is a unique art building for a few reasons. First, it was enabled thanks to a 2015 gift to the Kansas City Art Institute. Second, while it’s home to gallery space, it also includes studios and an artist-in-residence apartment.

Lastly, just outside of the Crossroads area to the east, but worthy of a mention is Haw Contemporary at 1600 Liberty St. Haw is a fine art powerhouse known for cutting-edge exhibitions.

Breweries to try in the Crossroads

Visit KC The Crossroads Arts District is dotted with craft breweries, like Casual Animal Brewing Company.

Just as much pioneers of the Crossroads, these brewmasters have carved out their own district within a district.

Border Brewing Company, 512 E. 18th St.

Pioneer of “Brewer’s Alley,” Border was the first taproom to open in the Crossroads. It’s still thriving after expanding in 2020. They’re also the home to Kansas City’s first locally-made nonalcoholic beer, a fast growing market, available in both pale and amber styles.

Brewery Emperial, 1829 Oak St.

Spacious thanks to the fact that its building was originally a storage facility, this establishment is also roomy enough to accommodate outdoor gaming. In the hot months, consider the heirloom BLT for $15 and the crowd fave “Biscuit,” a 5.2% ABV sort-of English ESP that’s also part pale ale. Not bitter — just a solid meal beer.

Casual Animal Brewing Company, 1725 McGee St.

Perhaps the winner of vibeyest vibe, this brewery leans into the small batch approach with a focus on as-fresh-as-possible ingredients. Their taproom snacks include KC Cattle Company Wagyu charcuterie, Green Dirt Farm sheep’s milk cheese, local candied pecans and more.

Plus, this hotspot is all about giving back through its Local Motive program. They partner with local orgs to craft a custom beer, and then give a portion of proceeds back to that nonprofit -- accumulating almost $100,000 in donations since 2018. (Disclosure: Casual Animal partnered with KCUR for this back in 2022.)

City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen, 1740 Holmes St.

Definitely a brewpub, definitely comfy, definitely a good stop off after work or a destination for friends or even a semi-special occasion. Excellent food‑and‑beer pairings. Consider their “Sweet Chili Shrimp Lettuce Wrap” (grilled chili shrimp, sesame-ginger slaw, butter lettuce cups, green onion, cilantro and sweet chili dipping sauce) with their currently-on-tap grapefruit radler.

Oak & Steel, 120 W. 17th St.

The ambiance is more steel than oak, and this spot is perhaps more of a craft drinkery than just brewery given its notable whiskey selection. Tips: There’s a good roster of events, and outside food is allowed.

Torn Label Brewing, 1708 Campbell St.

A respected East Crossroads locals staple, Torn Label is noted for consistent quality and its “public house” vibe thanks to its Tacos Valentina kitchen. Their “Monk & Honey” Belgian blonde ale is a favorite, or get their “Cobre Especial,” a Mexican lager made with the same corn used by Tacos Valentina. Pair that with some heirloom corn tortillas with barbacoa, carnitas and more — and don’t skip the fully loaded “asada fries.”

Distilleries that call the Crossroads home

Tom's Town Distilling / Facebook Tom's Town Distilling was purportedly the city's first legal post-Prohibition distillery.

Lifted Spirits, 1734 Cherry St.

Housed in a restored horse‑stable, Lifted Spirits is pretty famous for house‑made gin, vodka and Kansas City’s first native absinthe. You can now find their bottles in liquor stores across the metro.

Mean Mule Distilling Co., 1733 Locust St.

Innovative in that all spirits here are agave‑based — they can’t call it tequila, exactly, because of restrictions on that term. But it’ll sure do the trick. Don’t miss their gin, or their large seasonal cocktail menu.

Tom’s Town Distilling, 1701 Main St.

Purportedly the city’s first legal post-Prohibition distillery. This spot is Art Deco inspired and sits in the Film Row area — a good spot to celebrate Kansas City’s bootlegger past. To beat the summer heat, try the “Drowned Rabbit” – Mint-infused Tom’s Town Double Grain Vodka with lime juice and Demerara simple syrup.

Must-try Crossroads restaurants

Kasim J Hardaway / Instagram Find a wide range of eclectic cuisine in the Crossroads Arts District.

Now, as with every other category above, there’s no way to capture all the richness of the Crossroads’ eatery options in one place. Let’s hit some high notes in the hopes they entice and encourage future exploration.

For casual lunch spots, some must-visits are:

Buffalo State Pizza Co. & Bar, 1815 Wyandotte St.

Home to eclectic, blistery NYC-style pizza. Homey, real, and satisfying if not bloat-inducing. For the meat lovers, go with the “Stockyard” – ground beef, pepperoni, bacon, scimeca sausages, parmesan. Veggie only? “The Greek” is a classic with Kalamata and green olives, artichokes, feta, red onion and tomatoes.

Mildred’s Coffeehouse, 1901 Wyandotte St.

A local fave, especially for their steamed egg sandwiches. Breakfast, brunch and coffee – all a good idea after a night of art and liquor. Family owned and operated and also a good place to post up if you’re a remote worker.

Streetcar Grille & Tavern, 1580 Main St.

All about badass burgers and surprises like duck bacon wontons, chili-glazed salmon and a mac-n-cheese submenu. An all-around solid bar‑and‑grill.

For the eclectic and global:

Baramee Thai Bistro, 1810 Baltimore Ave.



A consistent travel site favorite offering northern Thai cuisine. Consider the Tiger Cry Beef: spicy grilled sirloin sliced thin with lots of garlic and black pepper. Served over cabbage with a hot-sweet sauce.

Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop, 2030 Central St.

Beloved, truly. This now-longstanding spot offers consistently excellent curries and noodle dishes. Just go. You’ll love it. Try the “Kaeng Khiao Wan Kai,” which is built around their house-blended mild green curry. Comes with bamboo shoots, peas, Thai basil, red bell peppers and jasmine rice.

Kata Nori Hand Roll Bar, 404 E. 18th St.

A newer gem that is making a big splash, some say this is our city's top sushi spot. It’s bar seating only, so come prepared to watch as your hand rolls are prepared and delivered. Great drink menu, too.

And, in the Crossroads, you really should be thinking rooftops:

Green Dirt on Oak, 1601 Oak St.

Farm-to-table with sky-high views. Their menu is designed around their award-winning cheeses, and the entire purpose here is to build a bridge between their Weston, Missouri, farm and the community.

Percheron Rooftop Bar, 2101 Central St.

Above the Crossroads Hotel is perhaps the gold standard. They offer “coastal fare” in addition to drinks. Note that seating is first-come-first-served unless your party is between six to 16. If so, book via OpenTable.

To end on a casual note, consider Up Down Arcade Bar, 101 Southwest Blvd., for some retro gaming but also pinball, alley games and more. Food? Pizza and cheese sticks.

The Crossroads is constantly evolving with great restaurants and bars, so here are a few more spots to try, and tell us any favorites that we missed!