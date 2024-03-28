KCUR’s podcast A People’s History of Kansas City wins 2 national Gracie Awards

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) — a nonprofit organization supporting women across news and entertainment — named two episodes of the KCUR Studios podcast A People’s History of Kansas City as winners in the 49th Annual Gracie Awards.

The Gracies celebrate outstanding achievements in media dedicated to women, by women, and about women.

"Annie Fisher’s Beaten Biscuit Empire," a collaboration with the Gravy podcast, was recognized as best portrait/biography in the category of Radio: Non-Commercial Local. "Kansas City’s First Pride Parade," about Lea Hopkins, won best interview feature.

A People’s History of Kansas City launched in January 2020 and is hosted and produced by Suzanne Hogan and Mackenzie Martin. It seeks to tell tales of the everyday heroes, renegades and visionaries who shaped Kansas City and the region.

"These two episodes center Annie Fisher and Lea Hopkins — two incredible women who contributed to the state of Missouri in far-reaching ways,” says Martin. "It's an honor to be recognized like this, and see their stories getting the attention they deserve."

A People's History of Kansas City The podcast about the everyday heroes, renegades and visionaries who shaped Kansas City and the region. Hosted by Suzanne Hogan and Mackenzie Martin.

The award-winning podcast has also been recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association, the Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, and just last week, the Jackson County Historical Society.

Hogan has been recognized with an award from the Missouri Education Association, and Martin is a James Beard Award nominee.

"This podcast is really about being a platform for people's stories who haven't been given the recognition they really should. We're thankful for this recognition from the Gracies and hope the media landscape continues to uplift women's perspectives," says Hogan.

In addition to their work with KCUR Studios, Martin and Hogan co-teach a podcasting class at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Beyond the two honors for A People's History of Kansas City, the Gracie Awards also awarded Up To Date producer Halle Jackson in the category of Radio: Student, for her 2023 story on women disc golfers reported for NPR member station KBIA.

This year’s winners will be celebrated at AWMF’s annual gala on May 21 at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in LA. Local and student award recipients will be honored at the Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 18 at Cipriani’s in NYC.