UMKC announces progress toward interim space for KCUR, Classical KC

Today, the University of Missouri-Kansas City, which is the licensee holder for KCUR and Classical KC, issued a statement about progress toward a new location for the stations after closing the location at 4825 Troost on January 31, 2026.

A lease has not yet been finalized and no occupation details are available. In the meantime, broadcast operations remain uninterrupted thanks to the quick work of staff and volunteers while staff are working remotely.

The complete press release from UMKC is available here, and the text is below. This is a developing story.

"UMKC Announces Planned Move of KCUR 89.3 to New Plaza Offices

University prioritizes employee safety while securing upgraded, centrally located space for Kansas City’s NPR affiliate and Classical KC

UMKC is working on an agreement to move KCUR 89.3, the university’s NPR affiliate, into new offices on the Country Club Plaza and is negotiating final lease details, university leaders announced today.

KCUR staff and broadcast operations would make their new home on the Plaza, a short distance from its long-time location at 4825 Troost.

University and KCUR leaders have been working urgently to find suitable new office space after being notified of accelerated deterioration at KCUR’s 4825 Troost location that could have rendered it uninhabitable with minimum notice. With employee safety in mind, the university closed the building on Jan. 31.

'We thank KCUR employees – and everyone who turns to KCUR for its valuable local programming – for their patience as we worked through this unexpected situation,” said Troy Bruun, UMKC Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration. “Although the circumstances were challenging in the short term, the outcome for KCUR will be a new office that will be an upgrade for its staff and a convenient location central to everything in the Kansas City metro.'

Once the Plaza lease is finalized, KCUR and its sister station Classical KC will retrofit the new space for its recording rooms and studio.

Station manager Sarah Morris says her team is excited about the Plaza location and is planning next steps now on setting up the new space once a lease is finalized.

'We look forward to working from a new space while continuing our mission of providing the very best in local news for Kansas City,' she said. 'I'm enormously proud of our team for remaining committed to serving our community with flexibility and grace.'

Published: Feb 2, 2026"

