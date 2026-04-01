Trump’s executive order on NPR was ruled unconstitutional. What does that mean for KCUR?

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that President Trump's executive order to defund NPR and PBS issued in May of last year violated the First Amendment and is therefore "unlawful and unenforceable."

He went on to say that, "the First Amendment draws a line, which the government may not cross, at efforts to use government power — including the power of the purse — 'to punish or suppress disfavored expression' by others."

It is unclear what this decision, which will likely be appealed by the administration, means for the future of federal funding of public broadcasting.

In a statement, NPR CEO and President Katherine Maher said, "Today’s ruling is a decisive affirmation of the rights of a free and independent press — and a win for NPR, our network of stations, and our tens of millions of listeners nationwide.

The court made clear that the government cannot use funding as a lever to influence or penalize the press, whether as a national news service or a local newsroom. Public media exists to serve the public interest — that of Americans — not that of any political agenda or elected official. NPR and our Member Stations will continue delivering independent, fact-based, high-quality reporting to communities across the United States, regardless of the administration of the day."

The ruling is the result of a suit brought by NPR, Aspen Public Radio, Colorado Public Radio, and KSUT Public Radio in Ignacio, Colo.

So, does this restore funding to KCUR and Classical KC?

No. This is the most important thing to understand. The ruling was about the constitutionality of the executive order, but does not restore the federal funding that Congress rolled back last year.

That funding was allocated for public broadcasting through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the nonprofit which in turn provided annual support to public media organizations across the country, including KCUR and Classical KC. The CPB closed its doors in January 2026.

The result was a loss of approximately 5% of the annual budgets for KCUR and Classical KC in the current fiscal year and for the foreseeable future. Additionally, indirect support for things like emergency broadcasting, music rights and other essential services for local programming were lost with the closure of the CPB.

How are KCUR and Classical KC faring since the rescission?

The gap created by the federal rescission is a very real challenge for both stations. We are exceedingly grateful to the hundreds of individuals and philanthropic organizations who continue to step forward with support to sustain the stations and keep us resilient for the future. We will continue to provide updates as they are available.