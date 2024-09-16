Jessica RogenDigital Editor, St. Louis Public Radio
Jessica Rogen is the digital editor for St. Louis Public Radio. Previously, she served as editor at large for Big Lou Holdings, working with a trio of alt-weekly papers as well as St. Louis food magazine Sauce. Before that, she was managing editor at the Riverfront Times. Jessica did most of her growing up in the greater Cleveland, Ohio, area but has been in St. Louis so long that she actually enjoys Imo’s Pizza.
