© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jessica Rogen

Digital Editor, St. Louis Public Radio

Jessica Rogen is the digital editor for St. Louis Public Radio. Previously, she served as editor at large for Big Lou Holdings, working with a trio of alt-weekly papers as well as St. Louis food magazine Sauce. Before that, she was managing editor at the Riverfront Times. Jessica did most of her growing up in the greater Cleveland, Ohio, area but has been in St. Louis so long that she actually enjoys Imo’s Pizza.