Missouri's last day to register to vote is Wednesday. Here's how

Time to register to vote in the November election in Missouri is running out.

In Missouri, you must apply to vote by the fourth Wednesday before the election, which is this Wednesday, Oct. 9. You can submit voter registration applications in a variety of ways: online , by mail , in person at your county clerk’s office or a motor vehicles license office.

Wednesday is also the deadline to update your voter registration if you've moved since the last election.

Submitting by mail? Wednesday is the postmark deadline — not the date the application needs to be received.

You can check to see if you’re already registered — and at the correct address — on the secretary of state’s website .

Registrants must be U.S. citizens, Missouri residents and 18 years old by Election Day, Nov. 5.

Kansas voter registration deadline

The voter registration deadline for Kansas is next Tuesday, Oct. 15. You can register online, or print out a paper form and submit it by mail or in person to your county election office. Make sure it's postmarked on or before that date.

Advance voting begins in Kansas the next day.

Find out more information on the issues and candidates you'll be voting on in November by reading the 2024 KC Voter Guide.