© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missouri's last day to register to vote is Wednesday. Here's how

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jessica Rogen,
Gabe Rosenberg
Published October 8, 2024 at 9:10 AM CDT
Election officials wait for voters on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Julia Davis Library in St. Louis’ Penrose neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Election officials wait for voters on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Julia Davis Library in St. Louis’ Penrose neighborhood.

Missouri voters: Oct. 9 is your deadline to register to vote for the November election. The deadline for Kansas is Oct. 15.

Time to register to vote in the November election in Missouri is running out.

In Missouri, you must apply to vote by the fourth Wednesday before the election, which is this Wednesday, Oct. 9. You can submit voter registration applications in a variety of ways: online, by mail, in person at your county clerk’s office or a motor vehicles license office.

Wednesday is also the deadline to update your voter registration if you've moved since the last election.
FAQ: How to vote in Missouri
Find out how to register to vote in Missouri, check where your polling place is, see your sample ballot, and more. This is part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

Submitting by mail? Wednesday is the postmark deadline — not the date the application needs to be received.

You can check to see if you’re already registered — and at the correct address — on the secretary of state’s website.

Registrants must be U.S. citizens, Missouri residents and 18 years old by Election Day, Nov. 5.

Kansas voter registration deadline

The voter registration deadline for Kansas is next Tuesday, Oct. 15. You can register online, or print out a paper form and submit it by mail or in person to your county election office. Make sure it's postmarked on or before that date.

Advance voting begins in Kansas the next day.

FAQ: How to vote in Kansas
Find out how to register to vote in Kansas, check where your polling place is, see your sample ballot, what ID to bring and more. This is part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.


Find out more information on the issues and candidates you’ll be voting on in November by reading the 2024 KC Voter Guide. You can also sign up for voting reminders and more election information below.
Tags
Politics, Elections and Government ElectionsMissouri elections 2024Kansas elections 2024Voter registrationvoter ID
Jessica Rogen
Jessica Rogen is the digital editor for St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Jessica Rogen
Gabe Rosenberg
As KCUR’s Audience Editor, I ask the questions: What do people need from us, and how can we best deliver it? I work across departments and projects to ensure our entire community is represented in and best served by our journalism. I help lead KCUR’s digital efforts to make our station more responsive, more competitive and more engaging. Contact me at gabe@kcur.org
See stories by Gabe Rosenberg
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now