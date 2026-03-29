Juliana Kim
Juliana Kim is a reporter on the General Assignment desk. She has covered breaking news and major events across politics, science, sports, pop culture, international affairs, and more. Her work has appeared on Up First, The Indicator from Planet Money and It's Been a Minute.
In 2024, Kim produced a series on rural healthcare, zeroing in on North and South Dakota. She spoke with dozens of seniors, caregivers, and healthcare workers to examine the barriers standing between aging Americans and the care they need.
Before joining NPR, Kim covered the Tennessee education system at member station WPLN. She was also a reporting fellow at The New York Times, where she covered New York City at the height of the COVID pandemic. She was also key player in the Times' coverage of the Atlanta-area spa shootings.
Kim has a particular interest in immigration and the immigrant experience, specifically for Asian Americans. She has told stories about how Asian grocery store owners are navigating Trump-era tariffs, adoptees discovering they were never U.S. citizens, nail salon workers weathering the pandemic and English learners grappling with remote learning.
Kim grew up in Flushing, Queens. Her family is originally from South Korea.
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Advocates for ending birthright citizenship point to "birth tourism" schemes to argue that the legal principle is ripe for exploitation and threatens national security. Experts say it's not so simple.
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Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an immigration officer Wednesday. She was reportedly driving a car registered in Kansas City and had ties here.
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While courts have halted the use of troops in Portland and Chicago, operations are well underway in other cities. The Missouri National Guard has been authorized to help ICE with administrative duties, but troops have yet to be deployed to St. Louis.
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Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe mobilized Guard members to assist ICE with "data entry, case management, and logistical support." Military experts say they also worry how these new deployments will affect recruitment and public trust.
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Federal authorities are also investigating the Washington, D.C. shootings as a hate crime and an act of terrorism. One of the victims, 26-year-old Sarah Milgrim, was a Prairie Village native.
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The colleges under scrutiny include dozens of state schools such as the University of Kansas. The U.S. Department of Education claims the schools violated civil rights laws because of programs aimed at fixing longstanding racial disparities in their graduate programs.
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Ticket prices have been dropping over the past few days and many tickets are selling for thousands of dollars less than a year ago, when the Kansas City Chiefs faced the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.
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Weeks after Netflix's attempt to air a Jake Paul boxing match was rife with technical glitches, the streaming service will play host to a Chiefs-Steelers game on Dec. 25 — with a Beyoncé halftime show.
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Sgt. Sarah Roque was first reported missing from Fort Leonard Wood in central Missouri earlier this week. Army authorities said they have arrested a person of interest in the case.
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Former President Trump was the target of what the FBI said “appears to be an attempted assassination” at his West Palm Beach golf club. President Biden said he was briefed and a person has been detained.