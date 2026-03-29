Juliana Kim is a reporter on the General Assignment desk. She has covered breaking news and major events across politics, science, sports, pop culture, international affairs, and more. Her work has appeared on Up First, The Indicator from Planet Money and It's Been a Minute.

In 2024, Kim produced a series on rural healthcare, zeroing in on North and South Dakota. She spoke with dozens of seniors, caregivers, and healthcare workers to examine the barriers standing between aging Americans and the care they need.

Before joining NPR, Kim covered the Tennessee education system at member station WPLN. She was also a reporting fellow at The New York Times, where she covered New York City at the height of the COVID pandemic. She was also key player in the Times' coverage of the Atlanta-area spa shootings.

Kim has a particular interest in immigration and the immigrant experience, specifically for Asian Americans. She has told stories about how Asian grocery store owners are navigating Trump-era tariffs, adoptees discovering they were never U.S. citizens, nail salon workers weathering the pandemic and English learners grappling with remote learning.

Kim grew up in Flushing, Queens. Her family is originally from South Korea.