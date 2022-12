Lauryn Higgins is a journalist whose work focuses primarily on public health, agriculture and climate change. A native of North Carolina, she now resides in Nebraska where she earned her master's degree in journalism. She currently works as a freelance journalist, adjunct professor of journalism and as a Midwest stringer for the New York Times and The Washington Post. She has worked for the New York Times, NPR, Women's Health, Salon, Teen Vogue and other outlets.