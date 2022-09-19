Justice Department opens civil rights investigation into Kansas City Police hiring practices

The Kansas City Police Department said on Monday that the U..S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division is investigating its hiring practices.

A statement by interim Police Chief Joseph Mabin confirming the investigation said the police department would fully cooperate with the investigation.

“It is the policy and practice of the Board of Police Commissioners and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department to provide a work atmosphere free of actual or perceived discrimination and harassment,” the statement said. “I am committed to ensuring every member experiences a safe and fair work environment and every applicant receives fair treatment throughout the hiring process.”

The investigation comes after The Kansas City Star published a series of stories earlier this year looking into allegations of racism and harassment in the department. The Star spoke with Black officers who said they were called racial slurs and disproportionately disciplined by their white supervisors.

The Star also found that at least 18 officers left the KCPD because of racist treatment over 15 years. Only 11.6% of the department’s officers are Black.

Following The Star’s investigation, civil rights groups in Kansas City called for the Department of Justice to investigate the police department’s hiring practices.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is scheduled to talk about the investigation at a press conference this afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

