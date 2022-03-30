Investigating racism inside the KCPD

The Kansas City Star published an investigation this week on racism within the Kansas City Police Department.

Reporters spoke with 25 current and former Black officers about discrimination and abuse behind the blue line, and their experiences with a system that "papered out" Black officers from the department on flimsy pretexts — all while keeping leadership mostly white. "For many officers, the question lingers: If this is how police treat their own, what chance does a regular Black citizen have?"

Nomin Ujiyediin sits down with Kansas City Star reporter Glenn Rice to talk about the newspaper's reporting.

