Kansas City Today

Investigating racism inside the KCPD

Published March 30, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
A Kansas City Star investigation found that solidarity within the Kansas City Police Department doesn't extend to its Black officers — who say they've experienced racist discrimination, unequal punishment and even bullying from fellow officers and superiors.

The Kansas City Star published an investigation this week on racism within the Kansas City Police Department.

Reporters spoke with 25 current and former Black officers about discrimination and abuse behind the blue line, and their experiences with a system that "papered out" Black officers from the department on flimsy pretexts — all while keeping leadership mostly white. "For many officers, the question lingers: If this is how police treat their own, what chance does a regular Black citizen have?"

Nomin Ujiyediin sits down with Kansas City Star reporter Glenn Rice to talk about the newspaper's reporting.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

