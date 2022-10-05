KU Health System will merge with Olathe Health, affecting thousands of Kansas patients

Olathe Health will soon be part of the University of Kansas Health System.

At a press briefing Monday morning, officials from Olathe Health and the University of Kansas Health System announced they had signed a letter of intent that will kick off negotiations between the two health care providers.

The move would extend access to the KU Health System’s network of specialized healthcare associates to the Olathe Health services area, which includes parts of Johnson, Miami, Franklin and Linn counties.

The letter of intent outlines several details expected to be in the final merger..

The agreement would include future investments and enhancements to existing Olathe Health services and clinics, the retention of all 2,300 Olathe Health associates as employees under the University of Kansas Health System, and additional support for the Olathe Medical Center’s goal to achieve Magnet Designation, a classification for nursing excellence.

Officials from both organizations say they have entered the “due diligence” phase of the merger.

“The process will take as long as it needs to take.” says Bob Page, CEO and President of the University of Kansas Health System. “We are committed to making this work and doing it right for patients.”

Neither organization shared details on when the merger would be finalized.