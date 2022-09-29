© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Thousands of Missouri kids could suddenly lose health insurance

Published September 29, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Pediatricians are worried about kids losing Medicaid coverage when the federal COVID emergency declaration ends. Plus: Why the Biden administration and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly don't agree on proposed new rules for a popular weed killer used by farmers.

Millions of children in the U.S. rely on federal services, including the children’s health insurance program (CHIP) and Medicaid, for health coverage. Since the start of the pandemic, a federal emergency declaration has allowed them to receive continuous coverage without jumping through the usual bureaucratic hoops. That will end when the state of emergency is lifted. Side Effects Public Media’s Sebastián Martínez Valdivia reports health providers are worried.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is defending a problematic weed killer as safe. But studies suggest the chemical hurts fish, frogs and other living things. Kansas News Service reporter Celia Llopis-Jepsen and Harvest Public Media editor Maria Altman discuss.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
