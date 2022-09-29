Thousands of Missouri kids could suddenly lose health insurance

Millions of children in the U.S. rely on federal services, including the children’s health insurance program (CHIP) and Medicaid, for health coverage. Since the start of the pandemic, a federal emergency declaration has allowed them to receive continuous coverage without jumping through the usual bureaucratic hoops. That will end when the state of emergency is lifted. Side Effects Public Media’s Sebastián Martínez Valdivia reports health providers are worried.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is defending a problematic weed killer as safe. But studies suggest the chemical hurts fish, frogs and other living things. Kansas News Service reporter Celia Llopis-Jepsen and Harvest Public Media editor Maria Altman discuss.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.