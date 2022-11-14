Former KCKPD detective Roger Golubski was paid to protect sex traffickers, feds charge

Former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski was paid to help protect a sex trafficking operation of underage girls run out of an apartment complex, according to an expanded federal indictment filed on Monday.

Federal prosecutors added claims of conspiracy, kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, aggravated sexual abuse and attempted aggravated sexual abuse to a previously filed indictment against Golubski. The new charges involved "involuntary servitude" of two teenagers who were held captive at an apartment complex and allegedly raped by the traffickers and other men. Golubski is accused of raping one of the girls, who was 16 at the time.

Golubski was charged on Sept. 15 with federal civil rights violations for allegedly committing rape, sexual assault and kidnapping against two other women. He was released from lock-up on September 19 and is now under house arrest.

The new indictment provides graphic details about how Golubski allegedly was paid by drug kingpin Cecil A. Brooks and two other men, Lemark Roberson and Richard Robinson, aka “Bone,” during the late 1990s. Golubski allegedly offered them “protection from law enforcement investigation and intervention into the criminal offenses, including sex trafficking, occurring at Delevan (Apartments),” the indictment states.

The two teenaged girls told a federal grand jury that they saw Golubski being paid by Brooks and that Golubski also had sex with several of the women, but "primarily chose young Black girls, ranging in age from 13 to 17 years old,"

according to the indictment.

All four men are charged in the document and, if convicted, could face life in prison. Brooks is currently in a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas. The whereabouts of the others could not immediately be determined.

The indictment paints a graphic picture of sex trafficking run out of Delevan Apartments, including a "relaxed" area, where the young women were allowed to use drugs and alcohol with the men, then the "working house," where girls were required to perform sexual services for adult men who visited the building. The girls were made to do this with "physical beatings, sexual assaults and threats of force," the indictment states.

Brooks and the others chose particularly vulnerable girls — runaways, girls from broken homes, and girls often just released from a juvenile correctional facility.

"The girls locked in the office unit, whom some of the defendants sometimes considered to 'belong' to one of the defendants at a time, would be forced to provide sexual services to that defendant primarily and sometimes to others," the indictment states.

The building was operated by Brooks, according to the indictment, and he had an office "where he stored guns, drugs and cash used in his criminal activities." There were locks on both the inside and outside of the doors, "which meant that girls could be locked in the office unit from the outside."

