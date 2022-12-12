© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Kansas City mayor criticizes how KCPD board is handling police chief search

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published December 12, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
A man wearing a light blue suit and tie, sits inside a studio. He is gesturing with his left hand while talking at a microphone.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says the new police chief could be chosen as early as Tuesday.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says the Board of Police Commissioners could choose the KCPD's next police chief as soon as Tuesday, but he has "not made a decision" on who he will support for the position.

The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners could determine the city's next police chief at a board meeting Tuesday.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas believes that the board should not be making such a decision four days after holding a single public hearing.

"We will have a public meeting in the open probably for three and a half hours. Then we'll go into a closed session, in which we may very well choose a police chief in 20 minutes, in 30 minutes, who knows?" Lucas says. "On what basis we pick that chief? Nobody knows. Who did we speak to? What references did we check? Nobody will know."

Lucas added that the police board has "not gotten feedback by and large from actual rank and file officers."

Lucas joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss the next Kansas City police chief, the city's short term rental problem, multiple ordinances currently under consideration, and a recent lawsuit that alleges City Manager Brian Platt told his staff to lie to the media.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Quinton LucasKansas City Mayorcity hallKansas City Chief of Policekcpdpolicegun violenceHousingneighborhoodsKansas City Council
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content