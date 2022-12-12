Kansas City mayor criticizes how KCPD board is handling police chief search

The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners could determine the city's next police chief at a board meeting Tuesday.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas believes that the board should not be making such a decision four days after holding a single public hearing.

"We will have a public meeting in the open probably for three and a half hours. Then we'll go into a closed session, in which we may very well choose a police chief in 20 minutes, in 30 minutes, who knows?" Lucas says. "On what basis we pick that chief? Nobody knows. Who did we speak to? What references did we check? Nobody will know."

Lucas added that the police board has "not gotten feedback by and large from actual rank and file officers."

Lucas joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss the next Kansas City police chief, the city's short term rental problem, multiple ordinances currently under consideration, and a recent lawsuit that alleges City Manager Brian Platt told his staff to lie to the media.

