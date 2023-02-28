Kansas City jazz and tap legend Ronald McFadden, half of the McFadden Brothers, dies at 66

Ronald McFadden, part of the legendary Kansas City jazz duo the McFadden Brothers, died this week at 66 years old.

McFadden and his brother Lonnie performed on stage together for nearly 60 years as dancers, singers and instrumentalists. The pair grew up in Kansas City’s jazz scene , learning to tap from their father, a famous dancer and singer who went by Smilin' Jimmy McFadden.

Ronald McFadden told KCUR’s Up to Date last July that he had no idea that he’d end up having a lifelong career performing with his brother.

“I just know that I love entertaining and that’s what we’ve been doing, man,” he said. “And I’ve had a ball doing it.”

The pair were inducted into the American Jazz Walk of Fame on July 2, joining the ranks of distinguished musicians such as Bobby Watson, Nina Simone and Quincy Jones. The two said the honor was “surreal” for them.

Lonnie McFadden said the event brought back memories of his early childhood.

"It made me realize that, for me to be standing there, which was probably 100 yards away from where my father grew up… where we did our first recital was right across the way at the YMCA," Lonnie said. "It was very deep to me when I thought about everything, and the journey to get there."

The brothers took a break from performing together before reuniting in 2022 at Lonnie’s Reno Club in the lower level of the Ambassador Hotel Kansas City.

Ronald said the break was necessary for him to spend more time with his family.

“I didn’t want to just do nightclubs all the time, because my daughters — they’re still in school," he said. “That time in the evening that I would normally be out playing, I need to spend with them.”

Fans of the performer took to social media to send condolences and remember his legacy.

Sending our dearest condolences to the McFadden Family on the loss of Ronald McFadden, the great vocalist, saxophonist and tap dancer. Thanks for your talent and for making us proud. We’ll miss every beat. Rest in Heaven, your family at the American Jazz Museum. pic.twitter.com/R1efJHw7Cc — American Jazz Museum (@ajazzmuseumKC) February 28, 2023

I am so saddened to hear the news of Mr. McFadden passing just days after coming to Quindaro and winning the hearts of our students. His whole heart was in it, and he left a great impact 😓💔 You will be missed! pic.twitter.com/Emi2O0qPKV — Dezarae Allbritton (@dezarea26) February 28, 2023

Though jazz's role in Kansas City has evolved over the decades, McFadden leaves behind a scene that he told Up to Date is still very much alive.

“Now, you have a lot of young musicians out here playing that are really good,” McFadden said. “When Bobby Watson came back, that invited a whole new influx of musicians and we still have a pretty vibrant jazz scene.”

