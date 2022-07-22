© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Up To Date

Tuesday Tunes: The McFadden Brothers and Candace Evans

Published July 22, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT
The McFadden Brothers have been wowing audiences around the globe since the 1970s.

The McFadden Brothers were inducted into the American Jazz Walk of Fame and Candace Evans is one of the region's most popular pianists and vocalists.

It's the return of Tuesday Tunes, where we highlight local music and artists.

Since the early 20th century, Kansas City has been synonymous with jazz. Today, those roots still run deep. The genre is as vibrant as ever, fueling more than 40 jazz and fine-dining venues around the city.

Ronnie and Lonnie McFadden are Kansas City legends: dancers, singers and instrumentalists. The brothers have been performing together for nearly 60 years.

They were inducted into the American Jazz Walk of Fame on July 2nd and described the feeling as "surreal".

Lonnie McFadden said the event was very touching to him and brought back memories of his early childhood with his dad.

"It made me realize that, for me to be standing there, which was probably 100 yards away from where my father grew up," Lonnie said, "it was very deep to me when I thought about everything, and the journey to get there."

Candace Evans has been performing for over 20 years at venues such as the InterContinental Hotel, the Raphael Hotel and Union Station.

But her talents don't stop at jazz. Candace performs a wide variety of music, including classical, pop, Latin, Broadway and soulful ballads. Evans’s album ‘So Nice’ showcases her strengths as a musician and singer on a wide variety of tunes.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
