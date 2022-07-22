Tuesday Tunes: The McFadden Brothers and Candace Evans

It's the return of Tuesday Tunes, where we highlight local music and artists.

Since the early 20th century, Kansas City has been synonymous with jazz. Today, those roots still run deep. The genre is as vibrant as ever, fueling more than 40 jazz and fine-dining venues around the city.

Ronnie and Lonnie McFadden are Kansas City legends: dancers, singers and instrumentalists. The brothers have been performing together for nearly 60 years.

They were inducted into the American Jazz Walk of Fame on July 2nd and described the feeling as "surreal".

Lonnie McFadden said the event was very touching to him and brought back memories of his early childhood with his dad.

"It made me realize that, for me to be standing there, which was probably 100 yards away from where my father grew up," Lonnie said, "it was very deep to me when I thought about everything, and the journey to get there."

Candace Evans has been performing for over 20 years at venues such as the InterContinental Hotel, the Raphael Hotel and Union Station.

But her talents don't stop at jazz. Candace performs a wide variety of music, including classical, pop, Latin, Broadway and soulful ballads. Evans’s album ‘So Nice’ showcases her strengths as a musician and singer on a wide variety of tunes.

