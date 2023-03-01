Standoff continues after 3 Kansas City police officers shot Tuesday night

A police standoff in east Kansas City was ongoing late Wednesday morning, according to officials from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Law enforcement agencies are still attempting to clear and secure a residence on the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard, near Blue Summit, where three officers on the Kansas City Police Department’s SWAT team were shot Tuesday night while attempting to serve a search warrant.

The officers were assisting the Jackson County Drug Task Force in serving the warrant. All three are reported to be recovering at a hospital.

“Our SWAT team along with the Kansas City, Missouri SWAT team are doing anything and everything they can to bring this to a peaceful solution," MSHP's Sgt. Andy Bell told KCUR. "We simply don’t know if there’s anyone left inside the house."

Missouri State Highway Patrol told KCUR at the scene that two people were taken into custody and detained overnight. Bell said remotely operated equipment is being used to help locate anyone left in the building.

The scene remains active and is being treated as a standoff situation for now, he said.

"Where we’re at now is not much further than we’ve been all morning," Bell said. "This is more a slow methodical process at this point to render the house safe and secure and to put no one else in harms way.”

Law enforcement officers are stationed near the scene, outside of Lifegate Church on the corner of Westport Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Pastor Brian Gallardo said the church is providing coffee, snacks, bathrooms and a space for prayer for those on the scene.

“When we first got here today we had to get permission to even get on our grounds," Gallardo said. "Since that time we’ve opened up our church doors to the law enforcement officers and have been serving them anyway we can.

"We’ll be here until they’re gone," he said.

Officers have blocked off Blue Ridge Boulevard at Westport Road.

All three KCPD officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol, whose Drug & Crime Control division was investigating the shooting.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 A tactical unit leaves the scene near Westport Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard early Wednesday morning where police had based their operations while investigating the shooting of three Kansas City police officers who were shot while serving a search warrant late Tuesday night.

The officers were shot while attempting to enter the residence around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 28. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the officers returned fire after being shot but investigators still do not know if anyone in the residence was injured.

After the shooting took place, the Independence Police Department SWAT team took over the scene and attempted to make contact with the suspects inside the house. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A and the Kansas City Police Department then took over for the IPD at the scene.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a tweet that the shooting was an example of the dangers of police work.

"We've been reminded too much lately in Kansas City how dangerous police work can be," the mayor tweeted. "I am praying for a full recovery four out three officers injured this evening and that everyone on duty gets home to their families safely."

This story is breaking and will be updated as new information arises.

